Economist Hugh Johnson Announces Retirement

Hugh Johnson will step down as chief economist of the Albany-based financial advisory firm Graypoint LLC at the end of the year. Johnson, who has provided economic insight for numerous media organizations over the years – including WAMC – founded Hugh Johnson Advisors in 2010. In 2019, the company merged with Bender Lane Advisory and formed Graypoint.

“I want you to know that it has been an honor to serve this organization," Johnson said in a statement released Tuesday. "I truly value the time that I have worked with the many employees of the company and to be part of launching and building Hugh Johnson Advisors, now Graypoint in its early stages,” Johnson said. “Any progress that the companies have made has been truly due to the efforts of these employees. Their dedication and continuous commitment to excellence have made the company what it is today, setting the stage for it to become a widely-recognized leader in the financial planning and investment industry.”

In a 2020 interview with WAMC, Johnson reflected on his five decade financial career and hinted at his next steps.

“There comes a time in everybody's life when I think you do have to step aside and let younger people who are as ambitious as you ever were, and are certainly these days bright as I ever was, and are informed," Johnson said. "You know this business has become interesting, but it's become very complex.”

“Hugh’s presence at Graypoint these past two years as well as his national reputation as an economist and investment advisor has been instrumental in our fast start," said Graypoint CEO Dan Nolan

in a statement. "As we build a national practice and help our clients’ wealth fulfill their purpose, his guiding hand and deep knowledge of financial market history have been invaluable. We wish him well as he embarks on a new chapter and look forward to his ongoing input and forecasts.”

Johnson will continue as Chairman Emeritus of Graypoint.

By way of disclosure, Graypoint is a WAMC underwriter.