43rd Freihofer’s Run For Women Parking Prohibitions And Road Closures

Beginning Wednesday, downtown motorists should pay close attention to signage as parking restrictions begin in anticipation of the race.

Officials say through Sunday at 6 p.m., avoid State Street, specifically the south side east of Eagle Street.

Beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. through Saturday at 6 p.m., there's no parking along the south side of State Street from the driveway on the east end of the Capital Building east to Eagle Street.

Friday, September 24 at 8AM through Saturday, September 25 at 6PM

Lancaster Street, north side from Lark Street west 6 spaces

North Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Friday, September 24 at 5:30PM through Saturday, September 25 at 6PM

Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street east to Eagle Street

Park Street, both east and west sides from Lancaster Street to State Street

N. Hawk Street, west side from Elk Street to Washington Avenue

Saturday, September 25, 12:01AM until 2PM

Washington Park, both sides of all Washington Park roadways

Saturday, September 25 5AM until 2PM

Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street west to Lexington Avenue

Western Avenue, both north and south sides from Washington Avenue west to Robin Street

Sprague Place, both east and west sides from Western Avenue to State Street

Henry Johnson Boulevard, east and west sides from Washington Avenue to State Street

Eagle Street, both east and west sides from State Street to Columbia Street

State Street, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street

S. Swan Street, both east and west sides from Washington Ave north 6 spaces on each side

Road Closures:

Friday, September 24 at 7PM until Saturday September 25 at 6PM

Washington Avenue eastbound and westbound between Eagle Street and S. Swan Street

Washington Avenue eastbound at Dove Street

Washington Avenue eastbound at Lark Street

N. Hawk Street between Elk Street and Washington Avenue

Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:01AM until 2PM

Washington Park, all roadways, including Henry Johnson Boulevard between State St & Madison Ave

Saturday September 25 5AM-2PM

Washington Avenue between S. Swan Street and Lexington Avenue

Western Avenue between Washington Avenue and N. Lake Avenue

Robin Street between Washington Avenue and Western Avenue

Sprague Place between Western Avenue and State Street

Henry Johnson Boulevard between Central Avenue and Madison Avenue

Lark Street between Elk Street and State Street

Dove Street between Elk Street and State Street

S. Swan Street between State Street and Elk Street

Eagle Street between State Street and Pine Street

Corning Place between Lodge Street and Eagle Street

Willett Street between Madison Avenue and State Street

Lancaster Street between Lark Street and Willett Street

Hudson Avenue between Lark Street and Willett Street

For the latest news about the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women, visit https://bit.ly/2VVDMGq