Vermont State Police Hires Mental Health Programs Director

The Vermont State Police now has a director of mental health programs.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety has hired its first director of mental health programs to help coordinate and oversee the delivery of mental health services to people who come into contact with police.

Mourning Fox who has been the deputy commissioner of the state Mental Health Department for the last four years has been hired. He will work with the police barracks to complete hiring and ensure each field station has at least one embedded mental health crisis specialist.

Officials say he also will help to reimagine how police provide services to people who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use disorder crisis, or who have other unmet social service needs.

