© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen Discusses Class Action Settlement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published September 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
The Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility on McCaffrey Street in Hoosick Falls
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
The Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility on McCaffrey Street in Hoosick Falls.

In July, a settlement with companies involved in a class action lawsuit related to PFAS contamination in the area of Hoosick Falls, New York was given preliminary approval in court.

Three companies blamed for the pollution of water supplies in and around the Rensselaer County village have agreed to the $65 million settlement.

The suit against companies Saint-Gobain, Honeywell International, 3M and DuPont came after the contamination of the village’s water supply was first discovered in 2014. DuPont is not part of the settlement.

Residents now have until January 2022 to submit a claim form to receive benefits.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Hoosick Falls Village Mayor Rob Allen about the approved settlement on Midday Magazine.

For more information visit: http://www.hoosickfallspfoasettlement.com/

Tags

NewsHoosick Falls PFOARob Allen
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard