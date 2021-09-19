Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen Discusses Class Action Settlement

In July, a settlement with companies involved in a class action lawsuit related to PFAS contamination in the area of Hoosick Falls, New York was given preliminary approval in court.

Three companies blamed for the pollution of water supplies in and around the Rensselaer County village have agreed to the $65 million settlement.

The suit against companies Saint-Gobain, Honeywell International, 3M and DuPont came after the contamination of the village’s water supply was first discovered in 2014. DuPont is not part of the settlement.

Residents now have until January 2022 to submit a claim form to receive benefits.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Hoosick Falls Village Mayor Rob Allen about the approved settlement on Midday Magazine.

For more information visit: http://www.hoosickfallspfoasettlement.com/