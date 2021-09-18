New York Scouting Organization To Sell Land To Pay $2.5 Million For Abuse Survivors

An upstate New York scouting organization has announced a plan to pay $2.5 million to a national trust to compensate abuse survivors.

Twin Rivers Council, headquartered in Albany, is a legally distinct entity from Boy Scouts of America. The council, in a letter to scouting supporters Thursday, says it is reviewing how to contribute to a national trust for abuse survivors as BSA undergoes a financial restructuring.

Twin Rivers says it will contribute funds from its unrestricted endowment as well as the mortgage and sale of property.

The plan includes the sale of Camp Bedford in Malone with potential retained limited use for scouting, a mortgage on the council’s service center in Albany, a mortgage on Rotary Scout Reservation in Poestenkill, and the sale of a “small parcel” of the 1,000-acre Camp Wakpominee in Fort Ann.

Twin Rivers sold its Camp Boyhaven cub scout camp in Milton for $1 million in 2018.

