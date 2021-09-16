Vermont's One Day COVID-19 Case Record Could Be IT Glitch

The Vermont Department of Health says a new, single-day record of new COVID-19 cases in the state may be the result of an information technology glitch.

On Thursday, Vermont reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 across the state. But the Health Department says one of its vendors had a technical glitch.

Officials are investigating whether the glitch and the subsequent fix may have affected the case count reported Thursday and in recent days.

The glitch is now believed to have been resolved.

Officials say it's possible, but not confirmed, that older tests will come through over the next few days.

