News
Midday Magazine

Massachusetts Registry Of Motor Vehicles Announces Customer Service Changes

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 14, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
rmvlogo.jpg
MassDOT
/
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has kept in place many of the system changes made in 2020 as a response to the pandemic.

Walk-ins allowed again but appointments still encouraged

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, starting next week, will expand its customer service options including allowing walk-in transactions again at 21 RMV locations statewide.

Earlier this year when business restrictions were lifted in the state, the RMV announced it would stick with an appointment-only system as well as other procedures that were instituted in response to the pandemic.

Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said the changes that take effect Monday September 20th will give the public more flexibility to do things like renew a driver’s license that is about to expire.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Registrar Ogilvie.

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.Colleen Ogilvie
Paul Tuthill
