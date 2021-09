WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses climate change and the impact of Tropical Storm Ida and the new abortion law in Texas, which all but makes abortion illegal in the state, and the state's move to further loosen gun laws.

Dr. Chartock also give his thoughts on the upcoming rally by far-right groups in support of those arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection and Vice President Kamala Harris' political future amid the sexism she faces.