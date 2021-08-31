NY Gov. Hochul Holds First COVID Briefing, Announces Funding For Booster Shots

New York Governor Kathy Hochul held her first COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, telling local leaders that she will take a different approach to combatting the virus than her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.

"I will not be micro-managing, but I'll be giving guidance based on your input," Hochul said. "I'll be giving you the cover you need. I'll be there to be the ally. But I will not be imposing state people and locations on all of you without consultation.”

The state health department is requiring universal masking for everyone inside schools and Hochul says she will work with localities to implement mandatory weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated school staff. Speaking at the University at Buffalo, the Democrat announced $65 million to help local health departments administer booster shots.

"You know your communities better than anybody," the governor said. "Tell me how to take it literally to people door-door, after churches, at senior citizens, drive-thru...you know all the options. You've been there before. Boosters are just as important.”