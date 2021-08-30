Masks Again Required In Plattsburgh City Buildings

The city of Plattsburgh is reinstating a mandatory mask policy in city buildings and offices.

In response to Clinton County’s new categorization as a Substantial Transmission County by the CDC, Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says all visitors will be required to wear masks inside city buildings and masks must be worn during all public meetings. Vaccinated city employees are required to wear a mask when working with the public indoors. Non-vaccinated city employees must wear a mask at all times while on city property.

Mayor Rosenquest is asking businesses to also consider mask requirements and urged non-vaccinated individuals to get inoculated.

The mayor’s office says the Clinton County Health Department has reported an increase in COVID cases during the past week from case counts in the 30s to 78 individuals now in isolation. Twenty-seven new cases were reported over the weekend. The release notes that over 40% of new cases are breakthrough cases.