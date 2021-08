Facebook: Eversource MA Eversource logo

New England is bracing for potential high winds, heavy rainfall, and power outages as Hurricane Henri approaches the Northeast.

Eversource is preparing for the storm, which could affect thousands of customers across its service area in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

Eversource's spokesperson for Western Massachusetts Priscilla Ress told WAMC's Lucas Willard Friday the utility is ready for multiple scenarios.