SportsReport: Rays Retain Lead Over Yankees; Dodgers Beat Mets

Colonie Youth Soccer Arrest:

A Capital Region youth soccer coach has been sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for having sexual contact with a minor he coached. The Albany County District Attorney’s office says Amgad Abdalla will also be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender. The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to a criminal sex act in April. Colonie Police arrested him in March after receiving a report that he had sexual contact with a victim younger than 15 at a Colonie motel. Police said Abdalla was active with the Albany Warriors – an under-19 soccer club.

MLB:

The Tampa Bay Rays have retained their five-game lead over the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

The Rays wrapped up a four-game sweep by dealing the Orioles their 15th consecutive loss, 7-2. Brandon Lowe smacked his career-high 29th home run, a two-run blast in the second inning of Tampa Bay’s 11th win in 14 games. Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start by limiting Baltimore to a run and five hits over five innings.

Ji-Man Choi delivered a two-run single that put the Rays ahead 7-0 in the fourth. Austin Meadows walked with the bases loaded for his 83rd RBI.

Jorge Lopez became the majors’ first 14-game loser, allowing four runs over two innings.

The Rays lead their division by 5 1/2 games over the Yankees, who are hosting the Twins right now.

The Yankees kept pace as they scored four runs in the third inning of a 7-5 win over the Twins. Leadoff hitter Luke Voit had a two-run double in the third inning of New York’s season-high, seventh-straight win. Kyle Higashioka and Giancarlo Stanton homered for the Yanks, who lead the AL wild card by one game over Oakland.

Checking out Thursday’s other major league action:

The Athletics’ four-game losing streak is over after Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Sean Murphy homered in Oakland’s 5-4 downing of the White Sox. Olson supplied a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning as the A’s avoided a four-game sweep. Winning pitcher Cole Irvin allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings to help Oakland move a half-game ahead of Boston for the second AL wild card.

Like the A’s, the Astros avoided a four-game sweep as Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning to lead a 6-3 win over the Royals. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the AL West leaders maintained their 2 1/2-game lead over Oakland. Houston added two more runs in the 10th on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones.

Ty France slammed a two-run homer in the 11th inning to give the Mariners a 9-8 victory and a three-game sweep of the Rangers. France went deep off Joe Barlow after Texas tied it with a five-run ninth. Mitch Haniger hit his 27th homer for the Mariners who won for the seventh time in eight games and are 10 games over .500 for the first time since their 13-3 start in 2019.

The Angels overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Tigers, 13-10. Max Stassi had three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning. Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs but remains stuck on 500 career home runs.

Trea Turner furnished two of the Dodgers' six hits and singled home the final run in a 4-1 verdict over the Mets. Ex-Met Billy McKinney laced an RBI double as Los Angeles pulled within 2 1/2 games of the NL West-leading Giants. Seven pitchers combined to limit New York to six hits as the Mets dropped five games behind the NL East-leading Braves.

The National League-worst Diamondbacks completed a 6-1 homestand and a three-game sweep of the Phillies, 6-2. Madison Bumgarner carried a one-hitter into the eighth inning and allowed one run and three hits over eight frames. Bumgarner also had a broken-bat RBI single in the Diamondbacks’ five-run seventh against Zack Wheeler, helping Arizona deal Philadelphia it’s seventh loss in nine games.

Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fifth inning that launched the Cardinals past the Brewers, 8-4. Nolan Arenado also drove in a pair as St. Louis erased a three-run deficit to avoid a three-game sweep. Brandon Woodruff allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk in five innings as the Brewers lost for just the second time on a season-high, 10-game road trip.

The Reds knocked off the Marlins, 6-1 as Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer and Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball. Kyle Farmer and Jonathan India each had run-scoring doubles for the Reds, who rebounded after dropping two in a row to the Cubs. The outcome puts Cincinnati one game behind San Diego for the second NL wild card.

MLB NEWS:

A Los Angeles judge has sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and denied a restraining order sought by a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.

Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman says that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s testimony, Bauer followed the woman’s boundaries when she set them.

It’s a major victory for Bauer, but police and Major League Baseball are still investigating the incidents.

In other baseball news:

Mookie Betts says he’s feeling “really, really good” and is eager to return soon to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup from a stint on the injured list with right hip inflammation. The All-Star outfielder has been on the IL since Aug. 8. He was diagnosed with a bone spur in his hip and recently received a second cortisone injection.

Longtime Tigers catcher and 11-time All-Star Bill Freehan has died at 79. Freehan spent his entire 15-year career with Detroit and helped the 1968 Tigers win the World Series. The cause of death was not disclosed, but in recent years family members have publicly stated that Freehan had Alzheimer’s disease.

NBA:

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The six-year NBA veteran averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists last season in his second season with the Hornets.

Rozier went to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal in 2020 that included Kemba Walker going to the Boston Celtics. Rozier averaged 18 points and 4.1 assists and shot a career-high 40.7% from 3-point range in his first season with the Hornets.

Also in the NBA:

The Pelicans have signed restricted free agent Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed. The club announced the signing without providing terms, but a person familiar with the situation provided the length and value of the contract to The Associated Press. Hart averaged 9.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists in 47 games for the Pelicans last season before a hand injury sidelined him for the final 25 games.

The Pistons have re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo, the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk champion as a rookie. Diallo had career-high averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games for the Thunder and Detroit.

NFL:

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in practice Thursday, a devastating loss for a team seeking to turn the corner under new coach Robert Saleh.

Backup safety Zane Lewis also sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Both players were carted off the field during Thursday’s joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers.

The loss of Lawson will force the Jets to retool their defensive line under Saleh, who spent the past four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

In other NFL news:

The Dolphins’ injury-depleted receiving corps has added a reinforcement but also lost another player. Preston Williams was removed from the physically unable to perform list to take part in practice Thursday with the Atlanta Falcons. But midway through practice, Lynn Bowden Jr. walked gingerly off the field holding the back of his right leg after diving to catch a pass.

The Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back. The Saints are following local and state protocols that restrict admittance to fans who wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before a game. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry opposes mask mandates and had called for the withholding of funding for Superdome improvements unless the Saints agreed to provide refunds.

NHL:

The Arizona Coyotes could be playing just one more season at Gila River Arena.

The city of Glendale has announced that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season, tweeting that it wants to focus on “larger, more impactful events and uses” for the arena. The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since moving from America West Arena in 2003.

PGA-NORTHERN TRUST:

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm share the first-round lead at the PGA’s Northern Trust in New Jersey.

Both opened with an 8-under 63 as the PGA Tour’s postseason began with no shortage of bizarre developments. Rahm was playing for the first time in a month, and Thomas sizzled after a 15-year-old told him to go back to the putter he abandoned earlier this year.

Harold Varner is alone in third, three shots off the lead and one ahead of a group that includes Adam Scott and Tony Finauy.

Bryson DeChambeau also made nine birdies but was done in by five bogeys and two double bogeys that put him eight shots back.

Patrick Reed had to withdraw from the tournament with an ankle injury. The timing is not great for Reed with Ryder Cup qualifying ending after next week. He is No. 9 in the U.S. standings and only the top six automatically qualify for the team.

GOLF-WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN:

Olympic champ Korda shares lead at Women’s British Open

Top-ranked Nelly Korda has begun her bid for a second major title by shooting 5-under 67 in the first round to share the clubhouse lead at the Women’s British Open.

Korda is playing her first event since winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics two weeks ago. She rolled in a 5-foot putt at No. 18 for her eighth birdie of a round that also contained three bogeys at Carnoustie.

Madelene Sagstrom was the outright leader before falling into a tie, driving into a bunker on 18 and missing a 10-footer for par.

NASCAR:

Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan because of COVID-19 protocols. Spire Motorsports says Josh Berry will replace LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet.

LaJoie posted “Protocols” on Twitter in what appeared to be clarification that he has not tested positive.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party.

The Lexington Police Department said in a release Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.

A former University of Miami football player has been arrested in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.

South Florida authorities say Rashaun Jones was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Pata was shot several times outside of his apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006.

© The Associated Press 2021. All Rights Reserved.