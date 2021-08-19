© 2021
Massachusetts Mandates Vaccine For State Workers By Oct. 17

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published August 19, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT
Gov. Charlie Baker at The New England Center for Children in July. With coronavirus cases continuing to climb across the state, Baker has reimplemented restrictions. Some businesses will close and others will operate at reduced capacity.
Under an executive order, Massachusetts will require state employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by October 17. Governor Charlie Baker’s office announced the move Thursday, saying the vaccine is the best protection against the coronavirus.

Baker says employees will receive information in the coming weeks about how to provide documentation that they have been vaccinated. The policy applies to in-person employees and teleworkers.

The administration says proof of a booster shot will also be required in the future. Exemption requests on medical or religious grounds will be considered.

Baker’s office says employees who flout the policy face disciplinary action including termination.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
