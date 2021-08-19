Massachusetts Mandates Vaccine For State Workers By Oct. 17

Under an executive order, Massachusetts will require state employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by October 17. Governor Charlie Baker’s office announced the move Thursday, saying the vaccine is the best protection against the coronavirus.

Baker says employees will receive information in the coming weeks about how to provide documentation that they have been vaccinated. The policy applies to in-person employees and teleworkers.

The administration says proof of a booster shot will also be required in the future. Exemption requests on medical or religious grounds will be considered.

Baker’s office says employees who flout the policy face disciplinary action including termination.