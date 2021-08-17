Eight North Adams Commons Residents Die In COVID-19 Outbreak

Spokesperson Lisa Gaudet says the deaths at the North Adams Commons are the result of a surge of COVID-19 cases in which 57 of 91 total residents and 13 of 96 staff members tested positive for the virus.

“There were a couple of those folks who were prior to the outbreak had been on hospice services as well," she told WAMC. "But nevertheless, very sad, and folks at the facility are quite saddened to have these deaths occur during this most recent outbreak.”

Berkshire Healthcare says 34 residents and 12 staffers are now fully recovered after testing positive. Five of the 57 residents who tested positive were unvaccinated, with two of them among the dead. Among the 13 staffers who tested positive, eight were unvaccinated.