Eight North Adams Commons Residents Die In COVID-19 Outbreak

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 17, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
The Berkshire Healthcare logo
Berkshire Healthcare
/
https://www.berkshirehealthcare.org/

Berkshire Healthcare says eight residents have died after a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home it operates in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Spokesperson Lisa Gaudet says the deaths at the North Adams Commons are the result of a surge of COVID-19 cases in which 57 of 91 total residents and 13 of 96 staff members tested positive for the virus.

“There were a couple of those folks who were prior to the outbreak had been on hospice services as well," she told WAMC. "But nevertheless, very sad, and folks at the facility are quite saddened to have these deaths occur during this most recent outbreak.”

Berkshire Healthcare says 34 residents and 12 staffers are now fully recovered after testing positive. Five of the 57 residents who tested positive were unvaccinated, with two of them among the dead. Among the 13 staffers who tested positive, eight were unvaccinated.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
