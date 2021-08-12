North Adams Commons Outbreak Hits 69 Cases, With 25 Recovered
A COVID-19 outbreak at a North Adams, Massachusetts nursing home that started in late July has reached 69 people. WAMC reports 25 people have recovered.
Of the 57 residents at the North Adams Commons who have tested positive for COVID-19 – most of them vaccinated – 24 have recovered. Of the 12 staffers who have tested positive, only 1 has recovered so far. At least 5 of the staffers were unvaccinated.
Lisa Gaudet, a spokesperson for operator Berkshire Healthcare, says the company has been in touch with state officials.
“We're being told by [the Massachusetts Department of Public Health] that we should presume that it's the Delta variant,” she told WAMC.
3 North Adams Commons residents are hospitalized as a result of the virus.