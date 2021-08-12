North Adams Commons Outbreak Hits 69 Cases, With 25 Recovered

Of the 57 residents at the North Adams Commons who have tested positive for COVID-19 – most of them vaccinated – 24 have recovered. Of the 12 staffers who have tested positive, only 1 has recovered so far. At least 5 of the staffers were unvaccinated.

Lisa Gaudet, a spokesperson for operator Berkshire Healthcare, says the company has been in touch with state officials.

“We're being told by [the Massachusetts Department of Public Health] that we should presume that it's the Delta variant,” she told WAMC.

3 North Adams Commons residents are hospitalized as a result of the virus.