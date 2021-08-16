NY Requiring COVID Vaccine For Healthcare Workers, Approves 3rd Dose For Immunocompromised

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that all healthcare workers in New York will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 27.

The Democrat says the move covers staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities. The state health department will issue orders requiring healthcare facilities to implement vaccination policies, with limited religious and medical exceptions. The governor’s office says 75% of the state's roughly 450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the state's 30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state's 145,500 nursing home workers are fully vaccinated. The Capital Region’s hospitals have already announced staff vaccination mandates.

Cuomo’s office says incoming governor Kathy Hochul’s administration was briefed prior to Monday’s announcement.

Also, the health department has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems, following the CDC’s recommendation last week. Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series.

