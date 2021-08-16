© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News

NY Requiring COVID Vaccine For Healthcare Workers, Approves 3rd Dose For Immunocompromised

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published August 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT
Sandra Lindsay, left, a registered nurse and Director of Critical Care at Northwell Health, is the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, December 14, 2020
Scott Heins for the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo
/

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that all healthcare workers in New York will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 27.
The Democrat says the move covers staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities. The state health department will issue orders requiring healthcare facilities to implement vaccination policies, with limited religious and medical exceptions. The governor’s office says 75% of the state's roughly 450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the state's 30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state's 145,500 nursing home workers are fully vaccinated. The Capital Region’s hospitals have already announced staff vaccination mandates.

Cuomo’s office says incoming governor Kathy Hochul’s administration was briefed prior to Monday’s announcement.

Also, the health department has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems, following the CDC’s recommendation last week. Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series.

Tags

NewsCOVID-19 New York
Jim Levulis
Born and raised in Eden, NY, Jim has been WAMC’s Associate News Director since October 2016. Since 2020, Jim has hosted WAMC's main news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. From 2013 to 2016, he worked as WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief for three years. Jim is also the producer of the podcast A New York Minute In History. He previously worked as a reporter, producer and anchor at WAER, an NPR member station in Syracuse. He has experience in Top 40 radio and has spent time with NPR member station WBFO and CBS-affiliate WIVB-TV, both in Buffalo.
See stories by Jim Levulis