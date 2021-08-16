MassHire Career Centers Hosting Statewide Virtual Job Fair

Pandemic-related unemployment benefits are set to expire in just a few weeks for hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents.

The state is stepping up efforts to help an estimated 300,000 people find jobs.

Part of that effort is a week-long virtual job fair hosted by the MassHire Career Centers.

Expected to be the largest job fair in state history, over a thousand businesses have registered for the event. It began today and continues through Friday. Hours each day are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kevin Lynn, Executive Director of the MassHire Springfield Career Center.