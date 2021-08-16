Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Political Observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts with WAMC's David Guistina on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after U.S. withdraws its troops. Dr. Chartock also discusses Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul's choice for the open lieutenant governor seat after she succeeds Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 24 and the future of the impeachment process on Cuomo now that he has resigned. Lastly, Chartock also recaps the results of the U.N's climate change report released earlier this month.

