Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published August 16, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT
WAMC's Political Observer Alan Chartock shares his thoughts with WAMC's David Guistina on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after U.S. withdraws its troops. Dr. Chartock also discusses Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul's choice for the open lieutenant governor seat after she succeeds Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 24 and the future of the impeachment process on Cuomo now that he has resigned. Lastly, Chartock also recaps the results of the U.N's climate change report released earlier this month.

Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
