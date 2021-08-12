Mahoney To Take Reins Of Bennington Museum In September
The Bennington Museum in Vermont has named its new Executive Director.
Martin Mahoney takes over leadership of the Bennington Museum after serving as Director of Operations and Collections at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
“The Bennington Museum is a fantastic organization that's had a lot of success, both in its educational and curatorial, programmatic areas, but as well, they have a really stellar staff," said Mahoney. "And what I want to do is, I want to be able to put that staff in a position to succeed. I want to give them the tools and the funding so they can continue to produce these amazing experiences and to reach out to the community to make it a warm and welcoming place.”
Mahoney will fully step into the role on September 8th.