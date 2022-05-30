© 2022
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at Ground Zero

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published May 30, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
Governor Hochul: "I'm proud of New York. I'm proud of what occurred back 20 years ago. I'm also proud of what we're going to do next. As we take the lessons of that strength, that resiliency from that time, when people said it could not be done, I know we're going to come back after this pandemic, and we will come back even stronger than before, because we showed we did it 20 years ago."
Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks Monday at the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the formal end of recovery operations at Ground Zero.

Hochul praised those who participated in clean-up at the former World Trade Center site, but she said while for many, the devastation, the loss, occurred on 9/11, there are others "who know the bigger story."

"For 260 days, people showed up here, exposed to toxins and contaminants. So the loss of life that occurred on that day, we did not know it then, but there would be an effect for every single year," said Hochul.

Hochul says annually more names from 9/11 are added to the firefighters and police officer's memorial in Albany because people succumb to the illnesses from toxins that they had no idea that they were exposed to during site clean-up.

