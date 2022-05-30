NY Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at Ground Zero

Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks Monday at the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the formal end of recovery operations at Ground Zero.

Hochul praised those who participated in clean-up at the former World Trade Center site, but she said while for many, the devastation, the loss, occurred on 9/11, there are others "who know the bigger story."

"For 260 days, people showed up here, exposed to toxins and contaminants. So the loss of life that occurred on that day, we did not know it then, but there would be an effect for every single year," said Hochul.

Hochul says annually more names from 9/11 are added to the firefighters and police officer's memorial in Albany because people succumb to the illnesses from toxins that they had no idea that they were exposed to during site clean-up.