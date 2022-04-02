© 2022
Census data: New Yorkers left downstate during COVID's first year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published April 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
During the pandemic, we heard a lot of anecdotes about burned-out New York City residents seeking refuge upstate. Now, we have the data.

Cornell University has released a new analysis of March 24th U.S. Census Bureau numbers, and it shows the Big Apple lost nearly 4 percent of its population in COVID-19’s first year.  At the same time, the state’s overall population was sharply down. According to Cornell, the Capital Region and mid-Hudson gained population, but 46 counties saw declines.

The fastest-growing county was Sullivan, while Orange County added more than 3,000 people. For analysis, we spoke with Cornell economic geographer and Russell Weaver, director of research at the Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
