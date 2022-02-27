Assemblyman O'Donnell on Hochul, Adams, crime and more

We’re getting close to crunch time in Albany as the New York State Legislature nears an April 1 deadline to finalize a new budget. It comes on the eve of November’s elections as Democrats, including Governor Kathy Hochul — who is seeking a full term — look to build their already sizable advantages in New York. But there is plenty of work left for lawmakers before they adjourn in early June.

For an update, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with Manhattan Assemblyman Danny O’Donnell, a Democrat from the 69th district.