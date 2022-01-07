© 2022
Forcible touching charge against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is dismissed in Albany court; record sealed
New York News

Disturbing videos released as AG probes Catskill man's death after police tasing

Published January 7, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST
A screenshot from a Catskill police security camera showing Jason Jones Oct. 30

The New York Attorney General’s Office has released disturbing videos as part of its investigation into the death of a Catskill man in December. Jason Jones died weeks after he was set on fire when a police officer used a taser on him.

The AG’s office says on October 30 Jones walked into the Village of Catskill Police Department and at some point allegedly sprayed hand sanitizer on his head and body.

A police officer used a taser to subdue Jones, setting him on fire. Jones spent weeks in the hospital afterward before dying.

The videos of police station security video show Jones struggling for several seconds to put the fire out, and then being treated and taken away by stretcher. An officer eventually attempts to help distinguish the fire. But the video shows two officers leaving the front lobby and closing the door after the shirtless Jones bursts into flames.

New York News