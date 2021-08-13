© 2021
New England News

Census Finds Vermont Second Whitest State But Minority Population Growing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 13, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
census-map-of-people.jpg

U.S. Census Bureau data shows that in the last decade Vermont's overall population grew 2.8%, to just over 643,000 people.

The data released Thursday shows more than a quarter of Vermont's total population lives in Chittenden County, which includes Burlington. The area saw its population grow by 7.5% in the last decade, the top percentage increase of Vermont's 14 counties.

The census data also found that while the state’s minority population is growing Vermont is the second whitest state in the country.

