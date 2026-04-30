Our kids can’t wait: It’s time to reform New York’s early intervention system

After just over a year of speech therapy, my son used his first full five-word sentence last summer: “Here, Mom, it’s a booger.”

This moment was memorable not just for its humor, but for what it took to get there. He had waited nine months to receive the consistent therapy that eventually helped him grow and develop. I am proud to say that he no longer qualifies for speech services. He does, however, continue to qualify for physical therapy, a service that we have struggled to obtain for him via the state’s early intervention program. He has spent the majority of the past two and a half years on a wait list.

New York State's Early Intervention program is part of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), a federal bill that protects the education rights of children with disabilities. Part C of IDEA was designed in order to provide children under the age of three with special education services in the community setting, with the idea that addressing developmental needs early would decrease their long-term learning needs.

Prior to the most recent 5% increase in reimbursement, the Early Intervention program had not received a rate increase since its reauthorization in 1997. The neglect of this system has led to a shortage of service providers in all areas of the state. The travel required in our rural community has led to an even greater lack of in-person service providers.

As a parent and a professional, I have seen firsthand the benefits of Early Intervention services—and the consequences of their absence.

Professionally, I travel the Adirondack area completing evaluations for children who need Early Intervention services but will not get them. I have visited families and made recommendations for services that either aren't available in the area or are located hours from the student’s home. I have also observed the lack of kindergarten readiness that results from the lack of service providers.

My job and our community would be so much better if every child in our area had access to consistent special education services so that they can benefit and grow as my son did.

Early Intervention services are a mandated federal service that New York State is failing to provide for one of our most vulnerable groups, disabled children. New York comes in 48th in terms of service provision in our country. The failure to provide these services is careless and unjust.

While I applaud New York's focus on universal child care, it is important that we do not forget other services supporting the most vulnerable of our children. We need attention to this issue and we need to evaluate and restructure our current Early Intervention program in New York State.

For more information on how to get involved in advocacy for the children of our state, please contact Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance www.adirondackbt3.org or The Children’s Agenda’s Kids Can’t Wait campaign at thechildrensagenda.org.

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