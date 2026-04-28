2006 at the movies: 20 years later

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" arrives in theaters 20 years after the release of the original. The fashion rom-com was the 17th highest grossing film of 2006 and featured a breakthrough performance from Emily Blunt. Meryl Streep won a Golden Globe for her iconic role of the ruthless Miranda Priestly. Here's a fun fact: In terms of screen time, Streep's performance is the second shortest of any Best Actress Oscar nominee or winner of the past 23 years. But what an impact. In the two decades since its release, "Prada" has been a pop culture mainstay thanks to numerous airings on Cable TV. It's hard to go a week without it playing on at least one channel.

2006 was a major year for movies. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" delivered, at the time, the biggest opening weekend ever at the North American box office — more than $135 million. Daniel Craig starred in his first of five James Bond flicks, "Casino Royale." Craig said farewell to the role with 2021's "No Time to Die," and Amazon-MGM Studios is now currently in development on the next 007 picture, with "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve.

The 2006 Best Picture Academy Award winner was... "The Departed," the all-star crime drama that also earned Martin Scorsese his first — and only — Best Director win. He's been nominated in that category four times since, for "Hugo," "The Wolf of Wall Street,” "The Irishman" and "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Scary Movie 4" made $90 million in 2006. The sixth "Scary Movie" opens June 5th. Two of my favorite comedies from '06 starred the late Robin Williams, "Night at the Museum" and "RV." Emma Thompson delivered great work in a duo of films, "Stranger Than Fiction" and "Nanny McPhee." There were also two Clint Eastwood war dramas — "Letters from Iwo Jima" and "Flags of Our Fathers," two magician movies — "The Illusionist" and "The Prestige,, and two films focusing on the events of 9/11 — "World Trade Center" and "United 93."

2006 was also significant for animation. Pixar's "Cars" gave birth to one of the most successful merchandise empires for Disney. The legacy continues, as a new "Cars" series for Disney Jr. will debut next year. "Ice Age: The Meltdown" was a hit in '06. A new installment of "Boiling Point" opens in theaters next February. The Best Animated Feature Oscar winner from 2006 was George Miller's singing and dancing penguin comedy "Happy Feet." A stage musical version is currently in the works. And Sony Pictures Animation released its first film, the hilarious "Open Season." Sony Animation is the studio behind the "Spider-Verse" saga and current Best Animated Feature Oscar recipient, "KPop Demon Hunters."

16 years after "Rocky V," Sylvester Stallone reprised the role of "Rocky Balboa" in '06. This November, I'm looking forward to the new drama depicting the making of the original "Rocky," called "I Play Rocky." It will surely bring back memories for those who saw "Rocky" in a theater in 1976 and "Rocky Balboa" in 2006.

20 years is a long time but in the entertainment world it's just more proof that what goes around comes around.

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