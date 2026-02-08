'Confederates' at Black Theatre Troupe in Albany Looks at Institutional Slavey

Dominique Morisseau is the patron playwright for the Black Théâtre Troupe of Upstate NY. In 2023 they successfully produced her play “Skeleton Crew”. It was a deeply passionate story about working class individuals, with women providing much of the emotion in the story. It was a success with audiences and critics.



Black Theatre Troupe is producing another of her plays, “Confederates” on the main stage of Capital Repertory Theatre, Thursday through Sunday. The play is difficult to produce. It requires action that takes place almost simultaneously at two different spaces and time periods. Developing a character is difficult because most of the information about the central figures comes from their interactions with supporting characters. Too, it’s a less a story-telling piece that is dangerously closer to seeming a lecture rather than entertainment.



Fortunately, director Michael A. Lake and his cast overcome most of the pitfalls to offer a look at the obstacles that slavery has passed on to its descendants. The play can be seen as an examination of the struggles an individual must face to overcome history to move on as accepted equals. Morisseau claims the battle is especially hard for women.



Instead of a straightforward story this work shows, in split vision, the plight of two strong, dedicated women who existed 160 years apart. One is a slave during the Civil War, the other a professor of political science at a contemporary university. The conceit is to show two different African American women existing in totally different environments, both tormented by an institution that traps them.



Sara is a slave working as a spy for the Union army during the Civil War. Sandra is a university professor who teaches political science. Their strong independent sense of self is what unites them. That and their desire to find freedom, even though neither of them can define that freedom for themselves. Sara wants to do battle and fight her enemies. Sandra wants to find and punish a person who posted a racist image on her office door.



The two central figures are played by different actors, but the six supporting characters use three actors. Each plays a person from the past and a similar personality in the present. Mye Kala Patrice Pierre captures the audience’s heart with a sensitive but determined portrayal of Sara. Dalina Quinones brings a quiet authority to her role that serves the character well. However, because the stakes of her issues seem so much lower than slavery it is difficult to find as much empathy for Sandra.



Monet Thompson-Young plays Jade, another slave in the mansion who wants to be in Sara’s orbit. At the university she is Luanne, the only other black female professor, who is seeking Sandra’s recommendation for tenure. Her role in both centuries is to be a seeming ally to gain from the stronger woman.



Gabriel Fabian plays Sara’s runaway brother who is fighting for the Union army. In the present he is Sandra’s brightest student who is feeling tough scholastic love by Sandra. Both the men he plays suffer females with begrudging respect.



The third supporting actor is Laura Graver. She plays Missy Sue, the white daughter of the plantation owner. At the university she is Candice, Sandra’s intern. Both are fast-speaking individuals whose loyalty tends to be self- serving.



The three actors serve their roles well, but each is more comfortable portraying their contemporary characters. One major performance issue that mars the performances is clarity of speech. Whether it be enunciation or projection, there are too many times you wish they used subtitles. On the positive side, the entire cast under Lake’s confident direction finds humor where you wouldn’t expect it.



As Morisseau points out in an essay, there are two types of slavery. One that attacks the body; another that kills the spirit. It appears that in “Confederates” Morisseau is saying since the Civil War one has morphed into the other.



Most warming is that with “Confederates” Black Theatre Troupe serves playwright Morisseau’s personal guide for audiences. One of her” rules” says, “Exhale together. Laugh together. Say ‘amen’ should you need to.” Black Theatre Troupe encourages that sense of community.



“Confederates” continues on the main stage of Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, Thursday to Sunday, February 12-14. For tickets and schedule information go to attherep.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.