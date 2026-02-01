Theater Warms Up in February

The January theater doldrums seemed to have passed. February offers five compelling and diverse plays that seem timely and fun. But before getting to them, we have two thoughtful plays carried over from January. So, actually you have the ability to attend seven plays this month.



At Schenectady Civic Players “In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)” continues Wednesday to Sunday. Written by the always provocative Sarah Ruhl, it deals with her favorite topic - the subjugation of women in society. This work, best known as “The Vibrator Play” explores the 20th century use of vibrators to help cure the female condition known as “hysteria.”



Believe it or not, the work is comedy. The humor generated by the fact that while the doctor is “treating” his patients, his wife is in the next room hearing strange sounds coming from the female he is “curing.” It plays Wednesday-Sunday, February 4-8. For details and tickets go to civicplayers.org





Also continuing this week is “Lifespan of a Fact” at Cohoes Music Hall. It’s a play that deals with a fact-checker discovering numerous inconsistencies in a soon-to-be-published magazine article. At its heart, the play is about facts versus artistic expression. Produced by Creative License, it plays Friday - Sunday, February 6- 8.



On February 5, the Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate N.Y opens “Confederates”. Written by the excellent playwright Dominique Morisseau, it is an intriguing work about institutional racism.

The play focuses on an imprisoned rebel slave at the time of the Civil War and a contemporary black professor teaching at a modern university. Their parallel experiences over a century apart makes you realize techniques have changed, but racist attitudes have prevailed. It plays on the main stage of Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, February 5-15. For tickets and schedule information go to attherep.org



That same weekend Theatre Voices offers their first staged play reading of 2026. “Time Stands Still” is about a photojournalist who is injured while covering the war in Iraq. She returns to Brooklyn and her long-term companion, who is a war correspondent. Once she is home, they discuss and debate their different views on their professions, the concept of war, love and the future. It plays at Steamer No. 10 Theatre in Albany, February 6-8. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 & 7:30 pm Saturday and 2:30 pm Sunday. All performances are free of charge.



“Roommates” plays at Albany Civic Theatre for three weekends, February 13 - March 2. It centers about a woman who finds a roommate from a different social and economic background to share an apartment. As you might guess they quarrel, laugh, bond and form a close friendship. Sounds familiar. But throw in a shady past and drawing a new friend into the con games adds freshness to the material.



Later in the month, opening February 20, is Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” which will be offered by Home Made Theater at Saratoga Music Hall on Broadway, downtown Saratoga Springs. The play was written by Miller in response to the Senator Joseph McCarthy witch hunts that ruined so many lives in the 1950s. Almost 100 years later, the play still speaks to our time. It plays February 20- March 1. For tickets and schedule go to HomeMadeTheatre.org



The final February opening of the month is “The da Vinci Code.” Yes, it’s a stage adaptation of the best-selling book by Dan Brown, later made into a popular film. It plays at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham February 26 - March 15. For schedule and tickets go to curtaincalltheatre.com



Clearly, even if the weather isn’t warming up in February- theatergoing is.

