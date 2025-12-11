A very special “A Christmas Carol” plays In Troy

If you ever wondered why “A Christmas Carol” has endured for almost two centuries you should visit an almost secret alleyway in downtown Troy. At The Waiting Room there is a very special presentation of the Charles Dickens’ classic story taking place.



There, David Girard is offering his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. In about an hour’s time, without losing any of the major characters, he captures the essence of the story. More than its essence, really. Girard’s performance finds the soul within the story about a man who is transformed by three spirits - the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.



In this telling, Scrooge’s journey from miser to philanthropist is not only about the redemption of one man. This sparse, but very theatrical production, shows how one enlightened man can alter the mood of an entire community. This element is something that those productions with lavish costumes and awesome special effects rarely capture in full.



It’s a theatrical example of not seeing the forest because of the trees. Girard is that single tree in whom we see the metaphorical forest of humanity which Dickens created in 1843. With simple props the actor transforms into all the familiar characters we know from print, film and stage.



Remarkably, Girard offers muscular characterizations of the Spirits without relying on grand gestures or flamboyance. Depending on nuance, he finds the gentleness within Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim and nephew Fred. Best of all, he creates an honest arc for Scrooge’s transformation - making it not only believable, but inspiring.



The onstage work is given heightened emotion by the easily taken-for-granted musical accompaniment of Connor Armbruster. The various instruments he uses form an eloquent mood that is perfect for every scene. A simple but very effective lighting design by Vera Schuman enhances the drama within the story. The adaptation is by Wesley Broulik.



Under the astute direction of David Baecker, Girard tells the story as if he were in a coffee house or small pub. The effect is that his performance seems like it is at a private gathering at which a morality story is passed down from generation to generation. It’s the embodiment of why “A Christmas Carol” can be attended year after year. It tells a story that must be heard on a regular basis.



Adding to the special feeling of the show is the venue. The Spartan but welcoming space, located in the basement of a former Masonic Hall, adds a sense of history and timelessness to the production. Franklin Alley is located between Broadway and River Street, very close to Monument Square. At 19 3rd Street you will find the hidden treasure known as The Waiting Room. Beyond how it enhances this production, this is a space that will remind you of the charm and historical significance of Troy.



“A Christmas Carol” is at The Waiting Room through December 12. Admission is a donation to Troy Foundry Theatre. For information go troyfoundrytheatre.com.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.