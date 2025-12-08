Playhouse Stage’s production of “A Christmas Story” earns the right to be a holiday tradition

In theater, the equivalent of the Holy Grail is a Christmas show that can be performed on an annual or near-annual basis. Of course, “ A Christmas Carol” heads the list.



For Playhouse Stage, operating at Cohoes Music Hall, “A Christmas Story” appears to be their Holy Grail. The company is for the second straight year producing the charming story of the travails of 9-year old Midwest boy, Ralphie Parker, during the Christmas season in 1940.



With the majority of the leads returning this year, the 2025 version wins the hearts of the audience just as it did in 2024. Leaving the opening night performance my companion loved the work, even more than last year. I thought it was slightly less satisfying. We were both very happy we saw it again.



There is little doubt the material is durable, heartwarming and sentimental. David Baecker is repeating his role as Jean Shepherd, the stand-in for the work’s author. He points to his father and with the deepest sincerity recalls his love for his “Old Man.” You could almost feel the audience pause and choke up a bit as they related to their own parents - living or deceased.



This tender moment is typical of the way returning director Michael LoPorto has added to the production. His goal appears to be finding the affection within the play. It is more about a family than it is about one young boy. This certainly adds more emotional depth to this year’s production.



Throughout the musical Baecker’s mature calm presence as an observer of his childhood is the glue of the production. The affection he has for his youth and the love he displays for his parents and younger brother gives the show a father figure with whom we identify. He generates constant emotion even though he is performing a figure outside the action



That’s the secret sauce of the show - which is filled with humor and high energy dance numbers. It succeeds because everyone can relate to the material.



Not all had a friend who stuck his tongue on a freezing object, but we know someone who might have. Too, not everyone has had the pleasure of beating up a bully, but most of us had wished we did. What we all do share with young Ralphie is the burning obsession of wanting a specific gift on Christmas. For Ralphie it’s a Red Ryder BB gun.



The moments seem genuine because Aaron Wood as Ralphie brings a beguiling sense of helplessness to his character’s various dilemmas. As his father, Nick Martiniano as the “Old Man” is mostly a gruff presence, but by the second act we see why Ralphie remembers him so fondly.



Molly Rose McGrath has become a mainstay in Playhouse Stage productions. Usually it’s the larger-than-life woman who belts out showstoppers. Here, as the mother, she is more gentle as would be typical for a wife in 1940. The fun comes from McGrath taking great pain in not showing she’s smarter than her husband. She also sings the show’s most touching song the tender “Just Like That.”



Overall, the score by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul (who later created “Dear Evan Hansen”) serve the show well, but you won’t be running out buying a cast album. Nonetheless, Musical Director Brian Ashford and his band make all the tunes enjoyable.



One of the several show-stopping moments is when AshleySimone Kirchner, who plays the teacher, Miss Shields , in song and dance, delivers the now famous warning “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out.” She also designed the costumes - which is an awesome achievement.



There are several ensemble numbers that are just sensational, thanks to skill and Gabi Bazinet-Douglas’s choreography. However, here’s where companion and I disagree. This year Playhouse Stage added what seems a dozen more children to the ensemble.



My feeling is the increased bodies crowded the stage far too much. Though skilled, disciplined and entertaining, it at times had the faint aroma of one of those dreaded dance recitals, which as a parent you are compelled to attend.



On the other hand, companion loved the ensemble and their energetic dances. It was mostly because she was impressed with the beyond average talent of almost every performer.



The point is - even the show’s problems are good problems. “A Christmas Story” plays the Cohoes Music Hall Wednesdays thru Sundays until December 21. It will brighten your holiday.



For tickets and schedule information go to playhousestage.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

