Fort Salem Theatre is the first ripple of a potential not-for-profit financial tsunamai

As predicted, a lack of funding at the state and federal levels are hurting local not-for-profit organizations. Just as problematic are the increases for material needed for theatrical productions and the much higher costs for utilities.

Crisis is nothing new Kyle and Jared West who bought the Fort Salem Theatre in 2020. The first major obstacle they faced was the COVID pandemic. It pushed the opening of their first show back a year to 2021.

Once open the theater has built a reputation for producing high quality work and scheduling programs that helped build a younger audience without losing its mature base. It was not infrequent to see full houses, and some shows even extended.

Therefore, It was a shock to the theater community for Kyle West, the executive and artistic director of the theater, to make a plea asking for immediate donations to save the theater.

West says that $24,000 must be raised by September 20 for their next show, “The Rocky Horror Show” to be produced. It is scheduled to run October 24 -November 1.

The theater has already received an outpouring of support that guarantees “The Rocky Horror Show” will happen. However, West further stated that for the final shows of the season, “Romeo and Juliet” (November 20-23) “Snow Business” (December 12-14) to go on, they need the total to be $48,000. It there is to be a 2026 season the company must raise $72,00.

The good news is an anonymous donor has agreed to match $25,000 if that same number is raised through other donations. They are only $8,000 short of meeting that goal.

There are some issues that are not only unique to Fort Salem. Indeed, some issues are reminiscent of the problems Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs had a few years ago - and is still struggling with.

Therefore, it is important to understand that the situation at Fort Salem Theatre is likely an early ripple in what will soon be an artistic tsunami of financial problems threatening the existence of underfunded theater companies.

Almost comically, a $2,000 repair bill to an old truck is the breaking straw that drove Fort Salem to be what West calls “transparent” about their financial situation. In a recent telephone interview with Kyle West. It becomes clear that their problems stem from a perfect storm of justifiable expectations not being met - all at the same time.

Remarkably, ticket sales are not the company’s sole problem. In a world where the average theater company earns less than 50% of revenues from ticket sales, Fort Salem Theatre earns 73% of its operating budget through the box office. Clearly people support their work.

However, operating in a space where capacity is only 180 seats, it is difficult to raise more money without significant increases in ticket prices. This is dangerous because the small not-for-profit must compete with the well-funded, well-publicized theater companies that produce in the Berkshires during the summer months. Lower ticket prices are important in drawing audiences for Fort Salem.

Ironically success has also had an “unintended consequences” impact on budgeting material that is artistically challenging. Last season “The Sound of Music” was an enormous hit for the theater. This year, with “Kinky Boots” in the same slot, ticket revenues were down approximately $20,000.

“We did not plan for the same revenues for “Kinky Boots” as we got from “The Sound of Music,” West said. He adds that “Kinky Boots” did well but was not a mega-hit, nor was it expected to be. “When budgeting we try to consider the ebb and flow of the overall season. But it is difficult to absorb a $20,000 differential.”

Theater audiences being an unpredictable species means that public and private revenues - though seeming small in numbers as related to Fort Salem Theatre, has a great impact of an annual budget. Especially one as small as $277,000.

Traditionally, the bulk of the company grant income came from a single New York State grant. It was never less than $20,000 and often closer to $30,000. This year they were informed the grant would only be $10,000.

West says they had a sit down with the state grant coordinators to review the deduction. Fort Salem was assured the reduction had nothing to do with the quality of their work. West says, “They told us they had less money to distribute and a much larger number of requests for a piece of the smaller pie.” He adds, “We are incredibly grateful for every dollar of the $10,000.” But he say, the reduction had a powerful impact on their budget.

The expense side of the ledger offers a similar story. The building has been operating as a theater for 53 years. The actual structure dates back to 1774. It requires special care and maintenance.

West says, acerbating the problems are the increase of day to day costs for individual productions. He points to their utility bill which has increased $5,000 over last year and is $9,000 higher than 2023.

West admits the experience is “humbling”, but he regards his and his partner’s stewardship of the theater as a public trust. “We operate the theater, but it belongs to the entire community. It’s an honor that brings with it an obligation to be transparent about our situation.” That situation is, likely, a foreshadowing of problems within the entire arts community.

