“King James” at Barrington Stage uses sports to explore friendship

The lesson to be learned from the Barrington Stage Company production of “King James” is that a play does not have to be profound in order to enjoy and learn from it.

“King James” is one of those plays that falls into the category of should see, rather than don’t miss. It’s a small two-character piece that explores friendship through the relationship of two young men who are dedicated to the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team.

It’s a deceptively good work that has a strong record at east coast regional theaters. I imagine it will grow in popularity as it gets more exposure. It’s only problem is any description or synopsis will make it seem a play only for those who love basketball. Which it’s not. Saying that women will not appreciate a play in which friendship is founded on the love of a sport is like saying men would not understand the isolation of life without love as found in the books of Jane Austen or the Brontë sisters.

But there is no denying the plays appeal to men who have been tormented by sports. As a Mets fan I know something about how sports teams can break your heart. I also know how the sting of incessant defeat can be softened when shared with a buddy who is also addicted. And, I also know how sports can be an imperfect metaphor for life.

“King James” is not only about sports. It’s about friendship, bonding and being loyal past the point of sanity. Sports can be that irrelevant thing in life that provides a needed diversion from reality. More than religion, sports is the real opiate of the common male.

The play starts with two men meeting in a Cleveland wine bar in 2004. It is LeBron James’ rookie year with a horrid team. It ends June 2016, the day the City of Cleveland gave the team a parade in honor of them winning the NBA championship.

Matt is white, Jewish and lower-rung entitled. He has big dreams that always fall short of success because he is always looking for the shortcuts. He’s a hustler who doesn’t hustle.

Shawn is Black. He grew up poor but has a strong drive and a sensitive imagination. Shawn looks at the world and sees stories he wants to tell. And he has a plan that involves hard work and sacrifice to make it a success. Indeed, he lives by the philosophy of basketball great Larry Bird who said about his ability to make impossible shots, “The more I practice, the luckier I get.”

In the play when the two criticize a player, the management of the team, or even the game itself Matt will usually say, “That’s the problem with America.”

In many ways playwright Rajiv Joseph is saying the same thing with “King James.” The play shows that on every level, success determines power. In America no one is ever totally equal to another. This is underscored by Matt and Shawn’s relationship. The two men could not be better friends, yet there is a sense that differences of color are an unspoken issue with them.

“King James” is always stirring up the debate as to who was a greater player, LeBron James or Michael Jordan. The play suggests the final judgment rests not by big game heroics, but by the life the hero leads off the court.

And that is the real attraction to the play. It has a moral that says whatever your obsession - be it sports, theater or politics – it’s all right to pick a superhero in that field to idolize. However, the choice you make should be one worth emulating.

Another deceptive element of the production is how easy it looks on stage. The actors, Gregory Perri as Matt and Blake Morrison as Shawn are so at ease with each other it appears they are truly lifelong friends. In a theatrical sense, that’s true. The pair just completed a run of the show at Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD, also under the direction of Rob Ruggiero, who is at the helm here as well.

Perri also performed the play earlier in the year at TheatreWorks in Hartford, CT where Ruggiero is artistic director and directed the play. This long collaboration is evident on stage and makes the work a special experience.

It continues at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield, MA through August 31. For schedule and tickets go to barrringtonstageco.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.