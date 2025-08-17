There is still plenty of theater left in summer

A sign that summer is almost over is that the Travers race, which is held annually at Saratoga Race Track, has come and gone. Another is that almost every summer theater company has opened its final show.

But as Yogi Berri is famous for saying, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” There’s still a lot of fun to be had in Saratoga and there is a lot of theater available. Just because a play or musical has opened, it doesn’t mean the theater companies are closed.

For example, at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Ma, the August Wilson play “The Piano Lesson” is around for another week. It closes August 24 and is a terrific production. It is, arguably, the best performed show of the summer season. Better yet, it is in service of great material.

Actually, Shakespeare & Company is where most of the theater action is during August. This weekend they open “The Taming of the Shrew,” which runs until August 24. The battle between the fiery Kate and the macho Petruchio has become a bit controversial in modern times because the ending seems to crush the spirit of Kate. Trusting Shakespeare & Company, I’m sure they’ll devise a popular interpretation in which Kate doesn’t lose the romantic battle.

Perhaps the most unusual event of the company’s season is “Circus & the Bard.” Shakespeare & Company joins forces with Spirit of the Circus to offer a family-friendly mash up of professional circus acts along with a cadre of clowns who will add bits of Shakespearian humor. There will be aerialists, jugglers and other traditional circus acts. But I’m betting the clowns will have some pithy comments that will help to add fun to the event. There are two shows a day, 11: 30 am and 2:30 pm. inside the Tina Packer Playhouse. It plays August 21-31.

Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham continues its season with the Jimmy Buffet musical “Margaritaville.” It plays until August 31. What a great show to close out summer. Here’s hoping they find the lost shaker of salt.

There’s also a family musical available. Playhouse Stage is offering another family oriented musical in August. Disney’s “Moana Jr.” has a four day run Thursday August 21 to 24. They offer two shows daily at 2 and 6 pm. It’s has the potential to be great fun and is a wonderful opportunity to introduce youngsters to live theater. What better experience can it be for kids to experience theater performed by their peers?

Amongst what is mostly a musically themed August, Barrington Stage Company opens “King James” this weekend. The comedy-drama that runs through August 31 at the Pittsfield , MA theatre was written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph. This work seems a change of pace for a writer who is best known for his intense contemporary dramas. It’s about how two improbable guys meet in a Cleveland bar and over 12 years form a close friendship as they bond over superstar LeBron James’ career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. If it sounds too male oriented remember It’s a work that uses sports to explore men bonding. That’s something women have been wondering about forever.

There’s more good news for theater lovers. Right after Labor Day the fall through spring theaters start their seasons. Theater is not over.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.