Confounding and confusing events 7/15/25

The ongoing discussions about cuts made to healthcare by the Big Beautiful Bill continue to roll out as more and more information becomes available, and people are able to digest the contents of this 1000-page bill. It now appears that more than 660,000 Calfornians will lose healthcare as provided under the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace primarily due to being stripped of coverage or dropping out because of the increased cost and the inability to meet the new mandates to stay enrolled. It looks like the increase in premiums will be up to 66%. These are not events which will happen in a year or a year and a half, they will happen immediately and will impact many middle-income families. The technicalities of the Bill are difficult to parse, as in this case, the subsidies were simply not renewed so they were technically not cut which allows Republicans to take the position that they didn’t cut the benefit, but the effect is the same.

Under the heading of irony, we have a Wisconsin Congressman who wrote a letter to the Governor of Wisconsin on the day that he voted for the Big Beautiful Bill, asking that Governor take steps to save rural hospitals from what he said was an impending disaster created by his vote. I am not sure if this is ironic or ludicrous, but it goes along with many Republicans who voted against the various programs passed by Joe Biden and then took credit when funds were delivered to their Districts. Think Elise Stefanik - they know no shame.

Then, we move on to Kandiss Taylor who is running in a Georgia Congressional race who claimed on July 5th that the reports of the catastrophe on the Guadelupe River in Texas were “Fake weather. Fake hurricanes. Fake flooding. Fake fake fake.” I wonder how the families feel of the 100 or more individuals who died in this disaster. Obviously, they will get no sympathy from Ms. Taylor. My bet is, she is running in a MAGA District that will elect her because her constituents don’t believe her nonsense will affect them... It will.

Justice Roberts, as I mentioned several weeks ago, was complaining about the negative commentary that is coming from politicians in particular, and the public, to a lesser degree, about the Court. I suggest that he look in the mirror. It appears that may be advise that he really should take because part of the reason the Courts are viewed so poorly are the decisions the Supreme Court is making about Mr. Trump’s actions and how it demeans Congress and reduces its roll, which is of course in line with the philosophy of the majority of the Court regarding what is known as the Unitary Executive. The reversal of lower Courts, when the substantive issue is whether or not Mr. Trump can ignore Congressional funding of a variety of programs is very problematic, confusing, and in many peoples’ minds, a huge error fostered by the Supreme Court. I have unfortunately lost almost total respect for the Court as I do not see it as a body attempting to enforce the law but rather one which wants to enforce its philosophy on the country. No matter how much they focus on an originalist interpretation, what is really is at play is strengthening the Unitary Executive.

It appears that measles, which everyone believed had been eradicated, is now back and booming. We have reached a 33-year high, but only halfway through 2025. We can all thank the lunacy of Mr. Kennedy as his sycophants, including anti-vaxxers.

The ongoing saga of how successful the US attack on Iran was, appears, according to the most recent Israeli account, that a substantial amount of enriched geranium survived. So much for obliteration. The Israelis are now saying we did less damage than they originally assessed, and it will delay Iran’s program for no longer than a year and probably less.

It appears that Mr. Trump is finally coming to the realization that Vladimir Putin is not a good guy, not his friend, and not out to do good deeds. Let’s see if Trump takes any substantive action against Mr. Putin. Maybe Mr. Trump will support the Iranians now and attack the Russians, or he’ll pull a new form of TACO and break down because Russia could possibly fight back.

Mr. Trump indicates Canada is in for a 35% baseline tariff, along with the other specific tariffs as of August 1st, 2025. Hopefully, Canada pulls the plug on the various electrical lines selling power to the US. Mr. Trump also imposed tariffs of 30% on Mexico and the EU as of August the 1st. Please note, Ms. Stefanik has been silent on these issues as they relate to Canada and the dramatic impact it is having on her District. Let me emphasize the negative impact it is having on her District. The best tariff news, of course, is imposing a 50% tariff on Brazil because it’s former right-wing President is being prosecuted. There is no legal universe in which this is legal.

As a closing note, so far only 2 deals and something in the form of a deal with China. Not 90.