Can’t the U.S. do better for its military’s education?

One of the biggest issues that the Congress faces this month is what to do about the National Defense Authorization Act. Before both houses of Congress left prior to the election, they had actively considered defense spending bills, but those plans did not match. In order for a spending bill to become law, the Congress must negotiate and resolve its differences and pass matching bills. There has been every expectation that there would be an agreement on spending before the end of the calendar year.

As the Congress deliberates over its “lame duck” session, defense spending is considered a “must do.”

Buried among the existing defense spending is one program designed to help current members of the military. The program provides funding for post high school education, including college or occupational training.

One of the big selling points to enticing individuals to volunteer for military service is the possibility to get a college education or other ways to enhance their careers.

The United States employs about 1.3 million people in active military service. All of these individuals are volunteers and that’s the way it’s been since the 1970s.

Being in the military can be dangerous – after all, armed forces are trained to go to war. While the government provides military personnel with basic services – health care, housing, among them – the pay is shockingly low. The lowest ranking soldier with the least amount of time in the service makes about $2,000 per month.

To offset that meager pay, the Defense Department offers financial assistance to those who seek a college degree or some other form of career enhancement.

Yet tuition benefits for active military members are far below the average rate of tuition in the U.S. Active military members are reimbursed only $250 per credit hour up to an annual cap of $4,500. While the average cost of four-year public college tuition and fees increased 140% over the past twenty years, the active military tuition reimbursement rate has not changed since 2002. Today, the average cost of one credit hour at public four-year institutions is $406, and it is nearly four times that amount at private schools.

Many colleges and universities cannot afford to honor the $250 reimbursement rate, so given the modest salaries of active military and the low tuition reimbursement rate, members of the armed forces have increasingly limited choices of schools to attend.

There are relatively simple solutions to this problem. First, the Department of Defense receives about $800 million annually for tuition reimbursement. However, it only uses about $600 million for that purpose. The remainder of the funds goes toward training and other activities. If the Department of Defense actually used all the money it receives for tuition assistance for that purpose, then it could increase the tuition reimbursement rate to $300-350 per credit hour.

The second step in the solution is for Congress to allocate more resources for active military tuition.

It might seem as though $800 million is a lot of money. It is – until it is put into broader context. The 2024 Department of Defense budget is nearly $850 billion. If Congress added $500 million to the Department of Defense budget stipulating that it must be used for tuition reimbursement, it would allow the active-duty tuition reimbursement rate to increase to at least the average cost of a credit hour at public universities.

It is clear that the DOD already has a gigantic budget. There can be no doubt that the Department should use its clout to boost the reimbursement rate. Since the U.S. has a completely voluntary armed forces, it’s in the national interest to attract capable and dedicated individuals who want to serve. A small investment in the benefit that drives many to enlist would go a long way to ensure that the nation’s military is adequately staffed. Let’s not just thank military personnel for their service, let’s show them we’re grateful. Whether the Congress shares that sentiment, time will soon tell.

Blair Horner is executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.