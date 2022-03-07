Confounding and confusing events 3/7/22

Ron DeSantis was recently filmed, telling students to take their masks off, that they were useless. Ron DeSantis has consistently said that this is a question of freedom and individual choice, yet when students are standing behind him on the podium, he doesn’t want them having freedom of choice. He wants them to do what he wants them to do. How is he different from those he criticizes? The ultimate hypocrite.

China is walking very much of a tight rope in the Russia Ukraine war, and it will be interesting to see how they ultimately respond if the pressure continues to build on the Russians, both internally and externally. China does not want to get into another dispute with the US, but at the same time finds the Russian activity may be helpful with their approach to Taiwan. The Chinese hold some important card the game, and let’s hope that they don’t use them inappropriately.

Continuing with the Russia Ukraine war, Russia is now taking an aggressive economic counterattack with companies doing business in Russia in an attempt to threaten foreign businesses they are applying pressure to counter western sanctions, including asset seizures. No surprise here. We also have to note that we can anticipate increased cyber attacks from Russia and likely from the other players like China, North Korea, and Iran.

Recently, the Washington Post expressed some surprise that what is happening in the Ukraine may have changed history and moved it in a new direction. First, of course, we have to again acknowledge the bravery of the Ukrainian resistance, and secondarily, the staunch support for the imposition of sanctions against Russia by many countries that are placing themselves at risk, both geographically and economically. It also means that the world recognizes that going to war may have different dimensions, one country might use military force, and another economic, and I think for the first time, these economic sanctions are really biting the war monger in the group, Russia.

Unfortunately, we have some additional bad news in the major league baseball has cancelled opening day and the first series of the year. The accusations are flying back and forth as to who is to blame, when it seems relatively clear that both sides are. Let’s hope we get back to baseball. We could all use the distraction.

There are some reports that the US and Canada are working towards a dairy solution, which has been an issue much in the news in both Canada and the United States for several years. This, unfortunately, is not a large economic impactor in the global sense of US/Canada trade, but it does have enormous impact in regions like ours. Let’s hope they get this problem solved.

The Freedom Convoy moved through our area, and if you listened to the news and the interviews of those participating, you would not recognize the fact that most of what they are objecting to has now been lifted. You have to wonder what’s the point, but it seems to run along the same path as Governor DeSantis.

Republicans are pushing a ban on oil from Russia which is now supported by speaker Pelosi. This of course should allow us over time to become energy independent again. It will also result in short term price increases which Republicans have battered Mr. Biden about for months, as they complain about inflation. Can’t have it both ways. I’d also note that the US has approached Venezuela to try and open that pipeline, which could have the effect of replacing Russian oil and hopefully driving down prices.

George Will, a conservative voice whom I respect for his analytic approach even if I do not always concur in his conclusions. He recently wrote the buy analogy, physics, and judo are at play in Mr. Putin’s war creating significant surprise outcomes both militarily and economically for Mr. Putin. Mr. Putin’s threat with regard to nuclear weapons seems to indicate that he is getting desperate as he continues to receive surprises.

CNN in response to Congresswoman Stefanik’s statement on the Ukraine was sharply critical of both her loyalty to Mr. Trump, which in these circumstances is completely unfathomable, and Mr. Trump’s support of Mr. Putin. Both are beyond my ability to comprehend. The almost exclusive focus of Ms. Stefanik’s comments has been to criticize President Biden, and as I pointed out last week, she called for strength through sanctions and that is what has been imposed, so she has nothing to add in terms of solutions, but rather she challenges the capacity of our sitting President, something which has never happened in wartime before. If anything is unpatriotic, her comments clearly indicate she is not a patriot, and she has demonstrated no substantive patriotism during her term in office, nor does it appear her family possesses that character trait.

Jobless claims dropped for the second straight week to 215,000 and layoffs tumbled as well, seems logical. There remains 10.9 million job openings, although well over 400,000 jobs were added. On balance, this seems like good news. Let’s hope so.

China may ultimately be the key to ending the Russian war. There is little doubt that China does not want to see broad economic disruption in the west for no reason other than that it’s largest market. In addition, Russia does not want an enemy on it’s eastern flank.

Robert Gates recently called for a change in our strategy as we go forward based upon the events that have happened in Russia, both prior to and during the Ukrainian crisis. We need to come up with a new plan that deals with Russian aggression, Chinese aggression, on a military and economic basis and also to develop the skill sets we need to defeat cyber-attacks.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

