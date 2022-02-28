Confounding and confusing events 2/28/22

I have read some interesting articles in the last several weeks comparing the black plague to our current pandemic, as it relates to the impact on the workforce. Many of the comparisons are eerily similar, although obviously, the impact of the plague was much greater from a demographic perspective because of the level of death versus the size of the population at the time. The most interesting point that was made is that it changed the leverage that workers had obviously because of the decreased numbers, but also gave workers an upper hand in negotiations in terms of wages, lifestyle, safety, etc. It is interesting how history repeats itself.

I also read recently an interesting story about Stonehenge and what its design and purpose was. It appears that recent archeological work takes the position that Stonehenge was a meeting place over centuries, and likely was built and rebuilt as the needs of the population changed and the population became, if you will, more sophisticated. This evolutionary process is obviously quite striking, and also again gives us an insight into our very early history going back 4,500 years which brings it to the time of the construction of the sphinx and the Great Pyramid of Giza. Prior hypotheses included an astronomical calculator, an observatory that helped demarcate the seasons, a place of healing, something like prehistoric Lourdes and in the 60s and 70s it was thought to be imbued with magical and mystical powers. All of these are very interesting, but as we dig deeper and expand knowledge, we will get closer to some real answers.

As we watch the events unfold in the Ukraine and analyze the actions taken by America and its allies, unfortunately, the military exigencies of the situation really limit, as a practical matter any military intervention. This occurs for two reasons, the first being the logistical aspects of bringing troops and equipment into that region which is far distant from our existing troop deployments, and second, of course, is our aversion to entering into yet another war which is likely unwinnable. These are all excellent reasons for the Biden administration relying on sanctions. My only quarrel with the administration is that it did not initiate a more aggressive stand particularly as it relates to Putin’s cronies who are wealthy people in Russia and have assets throughout the world, and secondarily, against institutions, particularly banking institutions where real harm could be done to the economy. That said, it seems to be moving that way.

Much to no one’s surprise former President Trump issued statements this week in support of Mr. Putin, his actions in the Ukraine, and calling him a genius, very smart, etc. Unfortunately, not many Republicans responded to this incredible display of anti-democratic sentiment. The response from our Congresswoman to the events was solely to focus on the criticism of President Biden and calling for strength, which typically for a Republican would mean military intervention, however, Ms. Stefanik called for stronger sanctions. In other words, she had nothing to add to the conversation. I remain incredulous at how any Republican could support Mr. Trump and his support for Mr. Putin. Then again, look at the recent CPAC convention where all the right wingers flew together.

Putin is getting a real surprise in the Ukraine as the invasion isn’t working as planned. Maybe a repeat at Afghanistan for the Russians. I admire the Ukrainians as they fight the Russians.

In recent weeks we have had Mitch McConnell, a state Senator from Wisconsin, a state Senator from Michigan, and now a former Governor of Montana all saying unequivocally that the Big Lie is just that. It does not appear that main stream Republicans, however, are prepared to accept this reality.

The drought in the West and Midwest is the worst in 12 centuries. The important scientific information in terms of climate is the fact that the scientists agree that this drought would have occurred irrespective of climate change, but that it was dramatically intensified and lengthened. This, in my view, gives some credence to both sides of that conversation in that climate change is not solely to blame, but climate change is having a significant impact.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

