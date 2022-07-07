HUD, federal and local officials announce radon detection, mitigation measures in Albany’s South End

Officials gathered this morning in downtown Albany to announce major federal funding for radon remediation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes awarded $600,000 to the Albany Housing Authority to inspect and mitigate 286 units found to have high concentrations of radon.

HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel.

"Investments in radon and lead hazard detection will protect families and children by targeting significant lead in health hazards," said Ampry-Samuel. "It also levels the playing field for families that might not have the means to purchase radon detection kids or take the necessary steps to perform the remediation action to protect their families. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking, and it causes approximately 20,000 cancer deaths each year, and radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among the non-smokers. Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. And it is found naturally across the country."

Ampry-Samuel says test kits cost around $14 and are available in hardware stores. Lab charges for processing the kits run around $40.

"If elevated radon levels are detected, the family may need to hire a professional to come and remediate the property or install radon pumps," Ampry-Samuel said. "So this is where the HUD funding comes in. The Albany Housing Authority has already taken this step of identifying housing that needs testing, and will take the steps to remediate the homes if needed. And some radon pumps have already been installed."

The Albany Housing Authority is located in EPA Radon Zone 1, an area with one of the highest radon concentrations in the state.

Executive Director Chiquita D’Arbeau says the authority will test and mitigate units to ensure tenants’ health and well-being.

"When the Albany Housing Authority applied for this radon testing and mitigation grant funding, we did so with the safety and wellness of our tenants and families in mind," said D’Arbeau. "We have begun testing units and wanting to continue to best serve our tenants by expanding our testing and mitigation capabilities. The funding will undoubtedly transform these important efforts."

Albany is one of the first cities to receive funding, secured with the help of Democratic Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko.

"This shows great leadership because it shows great empathy and concern for families who call their homes and their shelters 'in housing situations,' knowing that the aggressive leadership of Secretary (Marcia) Fudge has produced a sound budget for housing opportunities, and we're going to continue along this path to make certain that we invest in our housing authorities across the country," said Tonko.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 7 percent of homes in the U.S. have elevated radon levels. EPA also estimates that about 21,000 people die in the U.S. annually due to lung cancer from radon exposure.