Juneteenth movie and panel discussion set for Sunday

If you're not heading out for Juneteenth activities this weekend, you can mark the occasion at home.

Albany's Museum of Political Corruption is offering a free screening of Jacqueline Oliver's 2019 documentary "Always in Season" about a mother's search for justice for the death of her teenage son. The Museum's Bruce Roter says the film explores the dark legacy of lynching of African Americans.

"We invite registrants to view the movie at their leisure streaming it online," Roter said. "First thing you need to do however, is go to the registration website and as soon as you register, you will be sent directions on how you can access the movie."

Roter says a live panel discussion will air online 2 p.m. Sunday, Juneteenth.

"And it will feature the director and it will also feature Kenneth Morris, a descendant of Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, which is just amazing," said Roter.

