© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capital Region News

Juneteenth movie and panel discussion set for Sunday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published June 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
JUNETEENER.png
MPC

If you're not heading out for Juneteenth activities this weekend, you can mark the occasion at home.

Albany's Museum of Political Corruption is offering a free screening of Jacqueline Oliver's 2019 documentary "Always in Season" about a mother's search for justice for the death of her teenage son. The Museum's Bruce Roter says the film explores the dark legacy of lynching of African Americans.

"We invite registrants to view the movie at their leisure streaming it online," Roter said. "First thing you need to do however, is go to the registration website and as soon as you register, you will be sent directions on how you can access the movie."

Roter says a live panel discussion will air online 2 p.m. Sunday, Juneteenth.

"And it will feature the director and it will also feature Kenneth Morris, a descendant of Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, which is just amazing," said Roter.

Tags

Capital Region News juneteenth
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content
Load More