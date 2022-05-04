518TulipTracker returns for 2022

Albany's annual Tulip Festival is back this weekend.

With the hashtag #518TulipTracker you can view photos of tulips shared on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Discover Albany President and CEO Jill Delaney says the tag was introduced during COVID and proved to be quite popular.

"Viewers can enjoy the self guided tour of the tulips and gardens throughout Albany and includes flowers at nearly 40 historic inherited sites and attractions and parks we're encouraging everybody to share their photos on social media and use that hashtag #518TulipTracker as well," Delaney said.

Delaney says Discover Albany is hosting a giveaway to encourage visitors and residents to embark on the self-guided Tulip & Garden driving tour!

Participants are invited to visit five spots featured in the driving tour and take a photo of the tulips at each spot. Email the five tulip photos and the corresponding locations to info@albany.org by Thursday, May 12 to be entered into a random drawing to win an Albany-themed prize!

Tulip Festival is a 72-year-old Albany tradition held every spring at Washington Park. Its origins date back to July 1, 1948 when Mayor Erastus Corning II passed a city ordinance declaring the tulip as Albany's official flower. In the spring of 1948, Albany officials asked Queen Wilhelmina of Holland to designate a variety of tulip to be Albany’s official flower. She chose the ‘Orange Wonder,’ a Mendel strain of tulip, now also known as the “The Tulip of Albany.” Shortly after, the Albany Common Council enacted an ordinance establishing a tulip celebration in the City and the first Tulip Festival was held in May 1949.

For more information about Discover Albany and to view Virtual Tulip Fest content, visit albany.org.

