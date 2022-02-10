© 2022
2022 Albany Tulip Queen nominations are open

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST
The City of Albany is ready to gather nominations for the 2022 Tulip Queen and Court.

Part of an Albany tradition that stretches back to the late 1940s, the Tulip Queen and her four Tulip Court members are selected by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process. After the Queen is crowned at the annual Tulip Festival, the five young women will spend a full year working together on Albany community outreach programs and educational initiatives.

Eligible nominees between 18 and 24 must have a strong sense of community, be knowledgeable of the Albany area and its history, and have leadership skills. They must plan to reside in Albany County for their entire year of reign.

To nominate an extraordinary young woman for this prestigious program, visit www.albanyevents.org. This site provides easy access to the 2022 nomination form as well as information about the current Tulip Queen and Court.

Nominations may also be placed by submitting a letter detailing the candidate’s qualifications to:

Albany Tulip Queen Selection Committee
City Hall, Room 402
24 Eagle St.
Albany, New York 12207

All written nominations should include the candidate’s name, address and phone number, as well as the name and phone number of the nominator.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, April 4.

