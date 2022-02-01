Albany Common Councilors react to Mayor Sheehan’s State of the City address

Common Councilors are reacting to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s State of the City address Monday evening.

In her talk, given virtually due to COVID concerns, Sheehan said millions in American Rescue Plan funding is going to be a game-changer for Albany.

"We worked hard, and we were able to be successful, seeing the rescue plan signed into law by the President on March 11th," said Sheehan.

The third-term Democratic mayor’s address left 15th ward councilor Tom Hoey with a positive feeling.

“I think that we're opening a new chapter for the city, that these American Rescue Funds are really going to help us out," Hoey said. "This is an historic event. And there's going to be good investment. And I think we're on the right track. We have a larger police academy now, the number of vacancies is down to 52. And I think we're going in the right direction. And she does want to have the council involved, which I think is important because you get the whole 15 members from across the city all working together, and you know, going for that same goal. “

Sheehan says $25 million of the city's allotted $80.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds will power her Albany For All initiative.

"This funding provides us with a unique opportunity to help bring community based organizations, businesses, together to collaborate in new and exciting ways," Sheehan said.

Council President Corey Ellis says for him, the State of the City is all about progress and optimism.

“It lights the way of where we're going forward in the city," said Ellis. "And for me, it's, you know, two years ago, it was about which direction we're going and how do we handle if we possibly had to lay off people. But now we're at a point where we're in a direction where we're looking at opportunity, looking at opportunity for investment. With our homeowners, we're looking at opportunity investment in healthcare, human services."

Sheehan says she’s looking to provide stability and sustainability.

“We don't want more broken promises in the community," said Sheehan. "So we if we're building something or creating something, we want to be able to sustain it through the time period that it's needed.”

10th ward councilor Owusu Anane says today more than ever, city officials are looking to residents for input as Albany continues its recovery.

"To ensure that our recovery from the pandemic progresses equitably for all of our residents," said Anane. "Since being elected as a council member, I hear from residents all the time. But some great ideas that they have new programs, they would like to start initiatives and investments. And for so long, we have given them an excuse that we don't have the money, that the city don't have the money. This year, that’s not the case. And I want to make sure if someone in our city has a serious plan to improve our city, we get take them seriously. And we provide them the resources they need to get the job done.”