You should see 'Things I Know To Be True'...because

“Things I Know to Be True,” playing at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham, which closes Sunday, is one of those plays that has you leaving the theater wanting to contact people you think should see the play.

That list should include everyone. There isn’t a person I can think of who could not relate to the people on stage nor the situations in which they find themselves. However, it unavoidably begs the question of why a person would want to see a play about a family who finds themselves facing emotional dilemmas that have no solutions?

The answer is, as every mother has once uttered, “Because.”

If you understand the subtext of that line, you have to see “Things I Know to Be True.” Essentially it is a play about a long-time married couple who raised their kids without doing anything wrong. However, as those kids become adults who make their own decisions, the parents might ask the question, “Did we do anything right?” This is a play about the choices people make and how a poor choice can impact others. For sure, the play shows you never age out of being a parent.

The Curtain Call production is near perfect. Under the gentle, confident and wise direction of Cindy Bates, this play about six completely different personalities becomes a true ensemble work. As evidenced by the play’s end, playwright Andrew Bovell wrote a play about a loving, but domineering mother.

Happily, Carol Max does not play Fran as a bully. Without losing the power of the strong-willed woman she instead creates a determined realist who stops just short of tough love. It’s easy to see how the children resent her almost unemotional responses to their often self-centered needs. However, it’s nearly impossible to not agree with Fran’s cold assessment of a situation.

This acting choice offers more complexity to the rest of the cast, especially to her husband Bob. The man is written as a Milquetoast, but Fletcher bring to him inner-strength. The thoughtful actor shows Bob as a silent but strong, undemonstrative man who deeply loves his kids. He gives into his wife, not from fear but knowing she is right.

The daughters get more of his emotional support than do the sons, but, Fran evens that out with the boys. What is important is the play shows that even with favorites, Bob and Fran’s support is not always unconditional. Together Max and Fletcher create a bonded husband-wife team rather than a dysfunctional couple.

The supporting actors interact with great skill and honesty. The scene when Rosie returns from Europe immediately defines both the individual’s personality and the family dynamic. The format of the play offers the siblings a monologue in which each can reveal their inner feelings to the audience. Each actor makes the opportunity a showcase for their talent. They are moving and revealing.

However, director Bates permits a bit of indulgence with some solo moments. There are times where seem more dramatic than needed and they become an actor’s showcase, not a character sharing information with an audience. It’s a quibble as overall, Ellen Cribbs, Kris Anderson, Jeffrey Stubits and Tiffany McWilliams create flawed but likeable characters who make bad choices.

Curtain Call yet again, displays its technical excellence. Scenic Designer Lucas A. Degirolamo creates a basic inside of a home yet offers an opening that provides a view to an outside playing space without interfering with the intimacy of the play. Equally as good is Lily Fossner’s subtle lighting that adds visual beauty to many moments. Alex Dietz-Kest’s sound design was unobtrusive but the musical choices played a huge role in setting an emotional tone for the production.

