Theater in May is a bouquet of musicals, comedies and dramas

In the world of theater those May flowers brought on by April showers are starting to bloom. Locally this month there is available a bouquet made up of comedies, musicals and dramas.

At Capital Repertory Theatre a world premiere of the comedy “ Rosie is Red Everyone Else is Blue” opened on Tuesday. The comedy is about the frustrations of a good, strong woman that reaches overload. It continues through May 18.

As for musicals, Home Made Theater in Saratoga offers the production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “Oklahoma” May 9-18 at Pitney Meadows Community Farms in Saratoga. The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical changed the face of musical theater when it opened in 1943. It was the first show in which the music served the book of the show. As it turned out, the book still holds the show together, but the music is the reason the work has survived for over 80 years.

Schenectady Light Opera Company revives the 1972 musical “Pippin,” a work that imagines the oldest son of Charlemagne as a Hippy looking for his “Corner of the Sky.” It was directed by Bob Fosse and made Ben Vereen a household name.

“Pippin” was created by Stephen Schwartz, a composer who also wrote the contemporary musical “Wicked”, which is still selling out on Broadway. In terms of durability John Rubinstein, who played Pippin in the original, appears in a one-person show “Eisenhower,” early June at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA.

May is not only a good month for musicals, there is a lot of drama available as well. Several are rather intense, On May 8, Curtain Call Theatre in Latham opens “ Things I Know To Be True.” It is an honest drama about a family in suburbia.

The characters consist of a husband and wife and their four adult children. It’s been described as about “family loss and love and dreams that are exposed to be nothing more than that.” It’s one of those rare works that are simultaneously heartbreaking and uplifting. It plays in Latham until May 25.

Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill offers “Mary Jane,” a play that was on Broadway only a year ago in 2024. It looks at parental love in a totally different way. All parents are caregivers, but sometimes there are needs that go above and beyond.

Mary Jane’s son, Alex, is born with an ailment that is guaranteed to be fatal within a short amount of time. Though a heartbreaking premise (added by the husband leaving her alone) the play uses an always positive mother to show how one can find solace and strength through individuals who offer support and a sense of community. Adding authenticity to the experience is that playwright Amy Herzog had a daughter born with a rare disease that took her life at age 11. “Mary Jane” opens May 22 and plays through June 1.

Another play from the past, “ A Perfect Ganesh” is at Schenectady Civic Players May 9 - 18. The Terrence McNally work was first produced in 1992. It revolves about two women vacationing out of their comfort zone. They travel through India with the ultimate destination being the Taj Mahal. Each woman is, in different ways, coping with the death of a son. Guiding them in their spiritual journey is the Hindu god, Ganesha. Though always present, he is often represented by strangers whom the women encounter. It plays May 9-18.

The final offering in May is “The Elephant Man” at Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge, MA. It is not only the final play of the month, it is the unofficial start of the Berkshire summer season. If you think there is a lot to do in May – just wait.