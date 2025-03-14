Rogovoy Report 3/14/25

Grammy Award-winning blues icon Bobby Rush brings an intimate night of stories and songs to the Mahaiwe’s new Indigo Room, a club-like performance space adjoining the main theater, in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm. The youthful Blues Hall of Famer, six-time Grammy Award nominee, and 18-time Blues Music Award winner, is 91 years old but hardly seems to have lost a step. The singer and mouth harpist Rush has collaborated and crossed paths with mid-20th century blues legends including Elmore James, Pinetop Perkins, Muddy Waters, Jimmy Reed, and Ike Turner. (Fri, Mar 14)

Roots-rock singer-songwriter Rees Shad celebrates the release of his new album, Porcelain Angel, with his band, the Conversations, at the Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. Since his 1994 debut, Anderson, Ohio, Shad has been on a relentless quest to push the boundaries of musical storytelling. (Fri, Mar 14)

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams bring their Woodstock-tinged, psychedelic folk-rock to the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The sextet, led by Joziah Longo and voted Best Band by Chronogram Magazine, evinces a wide range of eclectic influences, including David Bowie, Bob Dylan, the Incredible String Band, Syd Barrett, and the Waterboys. (Sat, Mar 15)

Gambian multi-instrumentalist, singer, and composer Sona Jobarteh brings her West African sounds to Chapin Hall on the Williams College campus in Williamstown, Mass., for a free performance next Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30pm. Stemming from one of the five principal kora-playing griot families of West Africa, Jobarteh blends different musical styles from both the European and West African traditions. (Wed, Mar 19)

Also of note:

The Bobby Previte Pocket Orchestra brings its re-alchemizing of Miles Davis’s landmark Bitches Brew album to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., tonight at 8pm.

Kate Skinner’s one-woman show called Help! I’m Trapped in a One-Woman Show! receives its world premiere at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., tonight through Sunday as part of Bridge Street’s SoloFest 2025.

Ukrainian modern music ensemble DakhaBrakha brings its unique fusion of folk traditions, dub, hip-hop and global influences to the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm, in a concert co-presented by Caffe Lena. Rolling Stone has called their music “folkdrone Bjorkpunk,” and the group describes itself as an “ethno-chaos” quartet.

Berkshire Lyric brings its annual “Kick the Winter Blues” concerts to Lenox Town Hall Auditorium in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm. This year’s program is titled Genius on Broadway: The Music of Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim and Stephen Schwartz, and the two identical concerts will feature songs from The Sound of Music, Godspell, Wicked, South Pacific, and others.

Hometown talent Diego Mongue brings his quartet to perform an amalgam of blues, jazz fusion, and rock at Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm.

The Bard Conservatory Orchestra performs works by Brahms, César Franck, George Perle, and Mozart at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

The Dirty Grass Players bring their progressive, jazzy bluegrass and roots music to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

God Street Wine brings its pioneering jam-band sounds to Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., for the recording of a live album on Saturday at 8pm.

Trio Alash brings its Tuvan throat-singing to the Local in Saugerties, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Ronald Barron’s annual recital of American music for trombone, featuring the retired principal trombonist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, takes place at Richmond Congregational Church in Richmond, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm.

And finally, Seth Rogovoy – that would be me -- will offer a multimedia presentation based on my recent book, Within You Without You: Listening to George Harrison, at The Chatham Synagogue in Chatham, N.Y., on Sunday at 1pm. The free talk will be followed by a Q&A and a booksigning. (Sun, Mar 16)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.