Rogovoy Report 9/27/24

Rock singer-songwriter Chandler Travis, whose credits as a bandleader include the Incredible Casuals, Travis Shook, and the Chandler Travis Philharmonic, brings his eclectic, at times quirky, rock sounds to the Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., tonight at 8pm. At one moment, Travis can sound like the Rolling Stones, before turning around with New Wave touches reminiscent of Elvis Costello or avant-pop leanings recalling NRBQ. (Thu, Sep 26; Fri, Sep 27)

Indie pop singer/songwriter Ciarra Fragale joins forces with dancer Molly Hess for “Love is a Crowded Room,” a unique program combining music and dance, at the Adams Theater in Adams, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm. Hess, a dancer, choreographer, educator, and arts administrator, and Fragale, whose music veers from Fleetwood Mac-like power-pop to psychedelia, are melding their talents to create a show that gives their audience an opportunity to move. (Fri, Sep 27)

Hudson Valley singer-guitarist Robert Burke Warren brings his annual Leonard Cohen Birthday Tribute, called I’m Your Man, to Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. In celebration of what would have been The Bard of Montreal’s 90th birthday, Warren will be joined by an ensemble of fellow singers and musicians, including Elizabeth Clark, Rachel Loshak, Mark Lerner, Nancy Howell, Peter Newell, and Peter Dougan, in a program spanning Cohen’s entire career, from 1960s classics like “Bird on the Wire” and “Suzanne,” to latter-day epics like “Everybody Knows,” “First We Take Manhattan,” and the little song that could, “Hallelujah.” (Fri, Sep 27)

Yemen Blues, a multicultural ensemble playing a unique blend of contemporary Middle Eastern music, performs at the Local in Saugerties, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. The quartet of musicians brings various musical influences to its Mediterranean mix, including traditional Yemeni sounds, desert music, South American percussion, jazz, hip-hop, funk, rock, and the street vibe of downtown New York City, making for an exciting, groove-based music whose whole is greater than the sum of its parts. (Fri, Sep 27)

Also of note:

Stelth Ulvang, pianist for the anthemic folk band the Lumineers, performs a solo show at Studio 9 at Porches Inn in North Adams, Mass., tonight at 7pm.

The annual Basilica Soundscape festival takes place this weekend at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, N.Y., from today through Sunday, featuring a diverse array of performers, including Eris Drew and Octo Octa, Maria BC, Lightning Bolt, Helado Negro, and Elucid, among others.

The Grammy Award-winning Villalobos Brothers, a violin-wielding family band that has been recognized as one of the foremost contemporary Mexican ensembles in the world, performs at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

Malik Abdul-Rahmaan and DJ REC perform in a free concert at The Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Sunday at 5pm.

The Crow Ensemble, a talented bassoon quartet, brings wit, charm, and remarkable musicianship showcasing the versatility of the bassoon to Roeliff Jansen Community Library in Copake, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm.

Skye Consort & Emma Björling perform trans-Atlantic arrangements of songs and tunes from Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, England, Québec, Acadia, the U.S., as well as original compositions, at the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Tuesday, October 1, at 7:30pm

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

