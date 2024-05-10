Rogovoy Report 5/10/23

Singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb will share their gifts of well-crafted original compositions and casual storytelling in two duo concerts in the greater region, at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8, and at UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music by fusing elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, known for such hits as “Stay (I Missed You)” and “Do You Sleep?”, continues to craft irresistible pop songs for the 21st century. (Fri, May 10; Sat, May 11)

Los Angeles quartet Chicano Batman brings its singular blend of psychedelic soul to the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8 p.m. The group sources their high-spirited alternative synthesis from Tropicália, West Coast psychedelia, and late-’60s/early-’70s soul by the likes of Curtis Mayfield and the Delfonics. (Sat, May 11)

Fiddler Louise Bichan brings her blend of traditional Scottish and classical fiddle music to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Louise started playing fiddle at the age of 7. Since then she has honed her craft at Glasgow’s renowned session scene while studying at the city’s Art School, before winning a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston. Bichan will be accompanied by Conor Hearn on guitar, Brendan Hearn on cello, and Ethan Setiawan on mandolin. (Sat, May 11)

Angelo Moore, best known as the exciting frontman, keyboardist, and saxophonist for ska and funk-metal band Fishbone, brings his eclectic sounds to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. When he isn’t making music, Moore is also a poet and spoken-word artist who goes by the name Dr. Madd Vibe. (Sat, May 11)

Tan Dun will conduct the Bard Conservatory Orchestra in a program of works by Igor Stravinsky, including Fireworks and Song of the Nightingale, as well as several of Tan Dun’s own compositions, including Concert for Five and Passacaglia: Secret of Wind and Birds, at Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7 p.m. (Sat, May 11)

Also of note:

Berkshire native Diana Quetti brings her original pop-cabaret songs to the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight at 7:30.

Satirical singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton brings her jazzy, pointed pop songs to the Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8.

Singer-songwriter Cliff Eberhardt brings his catchy pop-folk melodies, intimate lyrics, and witty repartee to Becket Arts Center in Becket, Mass., on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Singer-songwriters Simone White and Scott Matthew perform a double-bill at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Pablo Shine brings his Latin Jazz Band to Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m.

James Bagwell conducts professional soloists, chorus, and Baroque orchestra in two settings of Magnificat by father and son — J.S. Bach and C.P.E. Bach — in a presentation by Berkshire Bach Society at the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Berkshire singer-songwriter Simon McTeigue brings his homespun original compositions to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas Duo brings traditional Scottish sounds to the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, N.Y., on Sunday at 3 p.m. The duo will be joined by fiddler Emerald Rae and cellist Summer McCall, as well as Ashokan Music and Dance Camp founders Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

