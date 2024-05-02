“Three Mothers” at The Rep is a trivial look at an important civil rights moment

In 1964, three young civil rights workers were brutally murdered in Mississippi. The reason? They were trying to register the black population to vote. At the time, the incident rocked the nation and forced a reluctant federal government to become more active in civil rights crimes.

“Three Mothers” is a play about the meeting of the victims’ mothers after the last funeral. The meeting actually happened; their conversation is total fiction.

The mothers are Fannie Lee Chaney, the mother of James, a 21-year old black activist from Mississippi. Anne Schwerner, the mother of Michael, a 25 year old Jewish activist from Westchester. NY. Hosting the meeting at her Upper West Side home in NYC is Carolyn Goodman, mother of 21-year old Andrew.

The 90-minute play, which continues at Capital Repertory Theatre through May 12, assumes that even though the incident was of deep historical importance, 60 years later most people will not know or remember many of the details.

There is some truth to this but, playwright Ajene D. Washington loses the drama by turning the play into a history lesson. He not only gives the facts of the murder in detail, he spends a lot of time trying to recreate the social mood of the era.

It seems unnecessary, and sad to say, but the details of civil rights abuse might have changed but racial conflict, institutional racism, as well as voting rights’ restrictions, still seem to be thriving today.

Though not good drama, “Three Mothers” has its heart in the right place. It wants to use the shock and pain of those who have lost a loved one for a noble cause. The play seeks to have the audience understand the sacrifices others have made in the name of equal rights. What better example than the anguish of three grieving mothers?

Unfortunately, playwright Washington gives us types rather than real people. We have a poor black mother and a white Jewish middle-class school teacher mother. Probably, for the sake of total diverse social representation, Carolyn Goodman is not emphasized as also being Jewish and is played as an aloof, wealthy WASP. That’s touching all political bases. It could also be described as low-hanging fruit.

The actors all do well, even if they do not quite conquer the two-dimensional aspects of their characters. Trisha Jeffrey makes the strongest transformation with Fannie Lee Chaney. We first meet her as a timid person who is almost in awe of the other two mothers. As she realizes that her determination to carry-on her son’s legacy is the correct path, she shows deep strength borne from conviction.

Cheryl Stern’s Anne Schwerner is a kind but controlling presence at the beginning. As the play moves on, she tends to back down as she becomes uncertain about what is the right path to take, Judith Lightfoot Clarke is the leader of the group and though a caring person, she lacks warmth.

Each woman has a moment in which they shine. However, the three do not exhibit a sense that they are, or ever could be friends. Indeed, in their efforts to protect Fannie, often Carolyn and Anne seem condescending to the poor, shy, uneducated southerner.

It’s difficult to define the purpose of the play. Though the characters offer different opinions on issues and what action to take, there is no true conflict in the room. The result is “Three Mothers” seems a play about liberal guilt. Its ultimate plea is to be active in causes that are just. It’s a fine sentiment, but a compelling call to action is lacking in the writing.

Indeed, Washington lets others make his point for him. At, what passes for a climax in a passive work, the playwright has Carolyn try to convince Anne by reciting Martin Niemoller’s poem “First They Came.”

You know it; everyone knows it. Edited, it goes - First, they came for the Socialists and I said nothing for I was not a socialist. It goes on, saying the same about the Trade Unionists, then the Jews. It ends, “When they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”

This illustrates the problem of “Three Mothers.” You expect a world premiere to be somewhat underdeveloped and in need of sharper characters. But when a playwright uses another to speak for him, it signals a lack of original thought. The memory of Chaney, Schwerner and Goodman deserve more.

It’s directed by Petronia Paley who from the opening beats of the show informs you what to expect – a slow, static night of theatre.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

