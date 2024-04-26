Rogovoy Report 4/26/24

Choreographer-dancer Siudy Garrido brings her unique take on modern Flamenco to the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8 p.m. The program, Flamenco Íntimo (Intimate Flamenco), includes original music by award-winning Flamenco guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz and delves into the intimate interpretation of personal artistic emotions through the art form of Flamenco. (Sat, Apr 27)

The 18th annual Pittsfield CityJazz Festival concludes this weekend with concerts by the Brandon Goldberg Trio at the Common Room in Pittsfield, Mass., today at 7:30 p.m., and pianist Marcus Roberts and trio at the Colonial Theatre, performing his Rags to Rhythm to Duke program on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (now-Sun, Apr 28)

Quebecois musician and songwriter Myriam Gendron brings her poetry-infused music to The Clark in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 7. Gendron will be previewing songs from her upcoming album, Mayday, and playing songs from her previous albums, including Ma délire – Songs of Love, Lost & Found and Not So Deep As a Well, which set poems by Dorothy Parker to music. Her performance includes a modern exploration of North American folk tales and traditional melodies. P.G. Six warms up the crowd for Myriam. (Fri, Apr 26)

The Decemberists bring their unique blend of folk-rock and indie-pop to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Tuesday, April 30, at 8 p.m. Founded in the year 2000, The Decemberists’ distinctive brand of hyper-literate folk-rock sets them apart from their peers. With Colin Meloy’s vocals leading the charge, their songs often feature intricate instrumentals, including accordions, mandolins, and various stringed instruments. The group will preview tunes from its upcoming album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again. Ratboys will warm up the crowd for the Decemberists. (Tue, Apr 30)

Michael Lindsay-Hogg is best known to most for his work as a rock and roll filmmaker, having directed the Beatles Let It Be and Beatles music videos, as well as work by the Rolling Stones and the Who. But Lindsay-Hogg swapped his movie camera for paintbrushes a number of years ago, and his paintings are on display in the exhibition Talking Pictures at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., now through Sunday, June 2. (now-Sun, Jun 2)

Also of note:

ASCAP Award-winning singer-songwriter Laura Wetzler brings her mix of original compositions and old favorites to the Village Church in Cummington, Mass., tonight at 7. Wetzler will be joined by jazz bassist Wes Brown.

Two musical ensembles will play Northern Indian classical music in Spring Colors of Raga at Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7 p.m. Instruments will include bansuri flute, santoor, sitar, and tabla.

Pianist Paul Lewis performs works by Schubert at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30pm, presented by Capital Region Classical.