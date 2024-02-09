© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Rogovoy Report 2/9/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Seth Rogovoy
Published February 9, 2024 at 12:50 PM EST

Bronco Bullfrog, a 1969 British film depicting youths in East London searching for

identity in the post-war industrial wasteland of the British working class of the 1960s, will be screened at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. The film is a classic of British social realism that was shot in a run-and-gun style, with non-actors improvising their dialogue. Immediately following the screening there will be a dance party featuring live music including songs by groups like the Small Faces, the Knickerbockers, the Kinks, and the Who, whose recordings provided the live soundtrack of the Mod subculture. (Sat, Feb 10) 

Renée Anne Louprette performs works by J.S. Bach, César Franck, and Felix Mendelssohn on the 1893 Johnson Organ at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House in Housatonic, Mass., on Saturday at 2 p.m., in a concert presented by Berkshire Bach. The Johnson organ has been called a hidden gem of the Berkshires for its sweet voice and musicality. Louprette has performed on many of the world’s greatest organs, including the one at the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris before its destruction in the great fire. (Sat, Feb 10) 

The Orchestra Now will perform The Sound of Spring: A Chinese New Year Concert,’ featuring contemporary symphonic music from China, will take place at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 3 p.m. This year’s program presents festive Chinese music specially selected to welcome the lunar new year. (Sat, Feb 10)

Singer-songwriter and pianist A.J. Croce will pay tribute to the memory of his late, legendary father -- hitmaker singer-songwriter Jim Croce -- whose hits included “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “Time In A Bottle,” “Operator,” and “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” -- in concert with his band at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. The show will include a moving, multimedia experience in which A.J. will perform his own songs in addition to tracks from his father’s mega-successful albums. (Sat, Feb 10) 

The Avalon String Quartet will perform the Berkshire premiere of Stacy Garrop’s For Such a Time as This, a retelling of the biblical Book of Esther for string quartet and vocalist from a feminist perspective, at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4 p.m., as part of the Close Encounters With Music concert series. Mezzo-soprano Julia Bentley takes on the role of narrator, alternatively playing Queen Vashti, King Ahasuerus, Queen Esther and her guardian Mordecai, as well as the villain Haman, who seeks to annihilate the entire Jewish population of Persia. The program also includes works by Mendelssohn and Puccini. (Sun, Feb 11) 

Also of note: 

Rock singer-songwriter Willie Nile, often compared to Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan with a bit of Lou Reed thrown in for good measure, brings his unique brand of folk-rock to the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. (Sat, Feb 10)

The 2024 Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare will stage The Course of True Love: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 3 p.m. (Sat, Feb 10)

The Ghent Playhouse in Ghent, N.Y., opens its 2024 season with All My Sons, the Tony Award-winning drama by iconic American playwright Arthur Miller. This tense family drama was Miller’s second and established him as a leading voice in American theater. All My Sons runs tonight through Sunday, February 18. (Feb 9-18) 

Violinist Jamecyn Morey and pianist Noah Palmer perform mid-20th century Romantic Modernism, perfected by composers like Samuel Barber and Aaron Copland, with splashes of Gershwin and early-20th century female composers, at Trinity Lenox in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday, February 18, at 3 p.m. The program concludes with Leonard Bernstein’s jazzy dances from West Side Story. (Sun, Feb 18)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.
Arts & Culture
Seth Rogovoy
See stories by Seth Rogovoy
Related Content
  • Arts & Culture
    Rogovoy Report 1/26/24
    Seth Rogovoy
    An exhibition featuring design sketches, models and watercolors for film and theater by the award-winning designer Carl Sprague, a native of Stockbridge, Mass., is on view at Opalka Gallery at Russell Sage College in Albany, N.Y., now through Friday, February 23. Carl Sprague’s career as a designer spans stage and screen. He has worked in the art departments of more than 40 films, which between them have a combined total of 35 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture-winner 12 Years a Slave.
  • Arts & Culture
    Rogovoy Report 1/19/24
    Seth Rogovoy
    Trailblazing pianist and composer Conrad Tao combines repertoire from the Western canon as well as provocative contemporary works in “Poetry & Fairy Tale,” a program featuring works by Johannes Brahms, Todd Moellenberg, David Fulmer, Rebecca Saunders, and Maurice Ravel, in EMPAC Concert Hall at RPI in Troy, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. (Fri, Jan 19)
  • Arts & Culture
    Rogovoy Report 1/12/24
    Seth Rogovoy
    Boston-based German-American new-folk singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot brings a new batch of songs featured on last year’s terrific comeback album, New Wild West, to the Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. Duvekot’s confessional folk has garnered her the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival Best New Folk Award, and a Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act. RIYL Shawn Colvin or Dar Williams. (Fri, Jan 12)
  • Arts & Culture
    Rogovoy Report 1/5/24
    Seth Rogovoy
    Before I run down the weekend highlights, I want to tell you about the movie Poor Things, which in the flood of holiday movies and in its curious style is hard to pin down in any mainstream manner and might have been easily overlooked. My shorthand for this movie is feminist Frankenstein meets Kasper Hauser with a happy ending. Emma Stone is brilliant in this sexy sci-fi black comedy, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and also starring Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael.
Load More